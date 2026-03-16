Facts: With 211 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.

With 200 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire in this campaign.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix have struggled for consistency so far this season as they have only managed two wins in five games thus far. In the last match they went head to head against London Spirit needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs and they eventually won the match with seven wickets to spare.

Welsh Fire struggled last season and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign so far this term. Welsh Fire has won just one game this season and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Southern Brave. As per our calculations, Welsh Fire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 62%

Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 38%

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last two games as he has scored 48 and 18* and we expect him to carry on his form and do well in the upcoming game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled to make an impact this season, so far this season he has scored 96 runs with an average of 19.20. In the last match he scored 25 runs regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Birmingham Phoenix 2.01 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Birmingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Louis Kimber All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in five matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have dominated this fixture in the past against Welsh Fire 3-1. Last season both sides went head to head and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.

Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix: 03

Welsh Fire: 01

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire

Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire head into this game after both sides have had underwhelming campaigns thus far and need a perfect run in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season. Welsh Fire had a dismal campaign last season and so far this season they have managed just one win in five matches and are eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Southern Brave by four runs. On the other hand even though Birmingham Phoenix have struggled, they head into this game after a crucial win against London Spirit. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Welsh Fire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Birmingham Phoenix will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Liam Livingstone was once again impressive in the last match as he scored 45* and took his team over the line. So far he has scored 211 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow had a decent game in the last outing against Southern Brave as he scored 22 off 10 balls. With 200 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers

Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Benny Howell had a decent outing in the last match against London Spirit as was economical and bagged one wickets. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far this season. So far he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.