Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction
BIR
62%
Chance of Winning
WELF
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Facts:
- With 211 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.
- With 200 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire in this campaign.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning
Birmingham Phoenix have struggled for consistency so far this season as they have only managed two wins in five games thus far. In the last match they went head to head against London Spirit needing a win to stay in contention for the playoffs and they eventually won the match with seven wickets to spare.
Welsh Fire struggled last season and once again they have had an underwhelming campaign so far this term. Welsh Fire has won just one game this season and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Southern Brave. As per our calculations, Welsh Fire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Birmingham Phoenix ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 38%
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last two games as he has scored 48 and 18* and we expect him to carry on his form and do well in the upcoming game.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled to make an impact this season, so far this season he has scored 96 runs with an average of 19.20. In the last match he scored 25 runs regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Birmingham Phoenix
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Birmingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Team Form
Birmingham Phoenix have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Welsh Fire News & Player List
Welsh Fire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have one win in five matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix have dominated this fixture in the past against Welsh Fire 3-1. Last season both sides went head to head and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.
Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix: 03
Welsh Fire: 01
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds
Birmingham Phoenix to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire
Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire head into this game after both sides have had underwhelming campaigns thus far and need a perfect run in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season. Welsh Fire had a dismal campaign last season and so far this season they have managed just one win in five matches and are eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Southern Brave by four runs. On the other hand even though Birmingham Phoenix have struggled, they head into this game after a crucial win against London Spirit. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Welsh Fire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Birmingham Phoenix will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
Great Britain
Edgbaston, Birmingham, null
Birmingham Phoenix
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welsh Fire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Top Batters
Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter
Liam Livingstone was once again impressive in the last match as he scored 45* and took his team over the line. So far he has scored 211 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow had a decent game in the last outing against Southern Brave as he scored 22 off 10 balls. With 200 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers
Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler
Benny Howell had a decent outing in the last match against London Spirit as was economical and bagged one wickets. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler
Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far this season. So far he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Birmingham Phoenix
- Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Welsh Fire to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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