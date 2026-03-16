Facts: With 165 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit this season.

With 159 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

London Spirit had a dismal campaign last year but once again they have struggled for consistency thus far as London Spirit has managed two wins in five matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Birmingham Phoenix who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers suffered a disappointing defeat against Manchester Originals in the last game, they lost the match by 57 runs. With three wins in five matches, Northern Superchargers are third on the table. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.

London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 42%

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 58%

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London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jamie Smith has struggled to make an impact this season. He scored a brilliant half century against Trent Rockets but apart from that Smith has scored 38 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Brook will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit have managed two wins in five matches so far and are currently seventh on the table.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers have had a decent campaign thus far as they have managed three wins in five matches and are currently third on the table.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have identical records in this fixture with two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Northern Superchargers won the game.

Head to Head

London Spirit: 02

Northern Superchargers: 02

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers

London Spirit and Northern Superchargers head into this game after both sides had disappointing results in the last outing. London Spirit have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in five matches and are currently seventh on the table. It is crucial for them to get a positive result in the game to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have been solid thus far but in the last game they got outplayed by Manchester Originals and with that defeat, Northern Superchargers have been pulled back and are in the dog fight for a playoff spot this season which makes this a crucial match for both sides. Regardless of the results, London Spirit have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter

David Warner struggled in the last couple of matches but we expect him to bounce back. So far this season Warner has scored 165 runs and is the leading run scorer for London Spirit which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley has been brilliant so far this season. He struggled in the last game against Manchester Originals but with 159 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Daniel Worrall has been impressive this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for London Spirit. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts was the standouting bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.