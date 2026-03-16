London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction
LON
42%
Chance of Winning
NOS
58%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Lord's, London
Facts:
- With 165 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit this season.
- With 159 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning
London Spirit had a dismal campaign last year but once again they have struggled for consistency thus far as London Spirit has managed two wins in five matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Birmingham Phoenix who won the game with seven wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Northern Superchargers suffered a disappointing defeat against Manchester Originals in the last game, they lost the match by 57 runs. With three wins in five matches, Northern Superchargers are third on the table. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 58%
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jamie Smith has struggled to make an impact this season. He scored a brilliant half century against Trent Rockets but apart from that Smith has scored 38 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Brook will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
London Spirit News & Player List
London Spirit Player List
Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
London Spirit Team Form
London Spirit have managed two wins in five matches so far and are currently seventh on the table.
Northern Superchargers News & Player List
Northern Superchargers Player List
Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
Northern Superchargers have had a decent campaign thus far as they have managed three wins in five matches and are currently third on the table.
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head
Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have identical records in this fixture with two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Northern Superchargers won the game.
Head to Head
London Spirit: 02
Northern Superchargers: 02
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds
London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers
London Spirit and Northern Superchargers head into this game after both sides had disappointing results in the last outing. London Spirit have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in five matches and are currently seventh on the table. It is crucial for them to get a positive result in the game to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have been solid thus far but in the last game they got outplayed by Manchester Originals and with that defeat, Northern Superchargers have been pulled back and are in the dog fight for a playoff spot this season which makes this a crucial match for both sides. Regardless of the results, London Spirit have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers
Great Britain
Lord's, London, null
London Spirit
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northern Superchargers
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters
David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter
David Warner struggled in the last couple of matches but we expect him to bounce back. So far this season Warner has scored 165 runs and is the leading run scorer for London Spirit which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter
Zak Crawley has been brilliant so far this season. He struggled in the last game against Manchester Originals but with 159 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers
Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit’ top bowler
Daniel Worrall has been impressive this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for London Spirit. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler
Matthew Potts was the standouting bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers
- London Spirit to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
- Northern Superchargers to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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