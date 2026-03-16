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London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

LON

42%

Chance of Winning

NOS

58%

Parimatch

1.71
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Melbet

1.73
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Lord's, London

London Spirit take on Northern Superchargers in the 20th game of the 2025 The Hundred at Lord's, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 20 at 11:00 PM IST.
London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 165 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit this season.
  • With 159 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.

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London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

London Spirit had a dismal campaign last year but once again they have struggled for consistency thus far as London Spirit has managed two wins in five matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they got outplayed by Birmingham Phoenix who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers suffered a disappointing defeat against Manchester Originals in the last game, they lost the match by 57 runs. With three wins in five matches, Northern Superchargers are third on the table. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 42%
  • Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 58%

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London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jamie Smith has struggled to make an impact this season. He scored a brilliant half century against Trent Rockets but apart from that Smith has scored 38 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33. Even though he struggled in the last game, we believe Brook will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit

1.92

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings

Batter

David Warner

Batter

Ollie Pope

Batter

Kane Williamson

All-rounder

Jamie Smith

Wicket-keeper

Wayne Madsen

All-rounder

Liam Dawson

All-rounder

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

Luke Wood

Bowler

Richard Gleeson

Bowler

Daniel Worrall

Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit have managed two wins in five matches so far and are currently seventh on the table.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan

Batter

Zak Crawley

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Dan Lawrence

All-rounder

Michael Pepper

Wicket-keeper

Graham Clark

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Matthew Potts

All-rounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Tom Lawes

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers have had a decent campaign thus far as they have managed three wins in five matches and are currently third on the table.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Northern Superchargers and London Spirit have identical records in this fixture with two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Northern Superchargers won the game.

Head to Head

London Spirit: 02

Northern Superchargers: 02

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers

London Spirit and Northern Superchargers head into this game after both sides had disappointing results in the last outing. London Spirit have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in five matches and are currently seventh on the table. It is crucial for them to get a positive result in the game to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have been solid thus far but in the last game they got outplayed by Manchester Originals and with that defeat, Northern Superchargers have been pulled back and are in the dog fight for a playoff spot this season which makes this a crucial match for both sides. Regardless of the results, London Spirit have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers

Great Britain

Lord's, London, null

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London Spirit

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.06
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Northern Superchargers

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.73

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.75

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter

David Warner struggled in the last couple of matches but we expect him to bounce back. So far this season Warner has scored 165 runs and is the leading run scorer for London Spirit which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley has been brilliant so far this season. He struggled in the last game against Manchester Originals but with 159 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Daniel Worrall has been impressive this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for London Spirit. He is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts was the standouting bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers have been a far better team this season even though they lost the last fixture prior to this game. We believe Northern Superchargers will dominate this game against a struggling London Spirit who are seventh on the table. You should back Northern Superchargers as they will bounce back in the upcoming game.
  • London Spirit to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
  • Northern Superchargers to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
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