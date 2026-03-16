Facts: With 142 runs, Liam Dawson was the leading run scorer for London Spirit in the last campaign.

With 214 runs, Jordan Cox was the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles last season.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

London Spirit had an underwhelming campaign last season as they failed to find their footing in the group stages. They ended the campaign after five straight defeats and with one win in eight matches they were eighth on the table. Last season, London Spirit lost both games against Oval Invincibles.

Oval Invincibles were outstanding last season as they were the best team in the group stages, they won six of the eight matches and ended up at the top of the table. They beat Southern Brave in the finals and won the championship. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 38%

Oval Invincibles’ chances of winning - 62%

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London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Warner struggled to make an impact in MLC this season prior to this campaign as he was underwhelming for Seattle Orcas this season. We expect him to struggle once again and to score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran was brilliant with the bat and with the ball last season as he bagged 17 wickets and scored 201 runs with an average of 40.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Oval Invincibles 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit had a dismal campaign last season as they had just one win in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Donovan Ferreira, Miles Hammond, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings, George Scrimshaw, Gus Atkinson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Will Jacks Batter Sam Curran Batter Jordan Cox All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions, they ended up with six wins in eight matches in the group stages.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have dominated this fixture in the past against London Spirit 6-1. Both teams went head to head twice last year and Oval Invincibles won on both occasions.

Head to Head

London Spirit: 01

Oval Invincibles: 06

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles to have a better opening partnership than London Spirit

London Spirit and Oval Invincibles go head to head in the season opener after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. London Spirit struggled to make an impact last season as they only had one win in eight matches and ended up eighth on the table. They would be hoping for a better showing this season. On the other hand, Oval Invincibles were the best team in the group stages as they won six of the eight matches and ended up at the top of the table. They beat Southern Brave in the finals and won the championship. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Oval Invincibles dominated the game. We believe London Spirit will struggle with the new ball and Oval Invincibles will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’ top batter

Keaton Jennings heads into this tournament after a brilliant campaign in the T20 Blast this season. He was brilliant last season for London Spirit as he scored 137 runs and was the second highest run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox had a brilliant season last term as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 214 runs, he was also the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Top Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Liam Dawson had a phenomenal season for London Spirit as he was the standout player last season. With seven wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan will be replacing Adam Zampa this season and we expect him to have a brilliant campaign this term. Even though he has struggled recently, he remains one of the best bowlers in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.