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London Spirit vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

LON

41%

Chance of Winning

SBR

59%

Parimatch

1.68
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Melbet

1.67
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.68
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Lord's, London

London Spirit take on Southern Brave in the 26th game of the 2025 The Hundred at Lord's, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 23 at 10:30 PM IST.
London Spirit vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 165 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit this season.
  • With 143 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave this season.

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London Spirit vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

London Spirit head into this game needing maximum points in the final two matches if they are to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. This season much like last season has been a dismal campaign so far as they have managed two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table.

On the other hand, Southern Brave went head to head against Welsh Fire after three back to back defeats. Southern Brave eventually won the game by four wins. With three wins in six matches, they are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 41%
  • Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 59%

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London Spirit vs Southern Brave Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jamie Smith did not have a great start to the campaign but has bounced back in the second half of the season. In the last game against Northern Superchargers, he scored 41 off 27 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

James Coles has struggled to make an impact this season as he has scored 99 runs in six matches. In the last two matches, Coles has scored 7 and 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit

1.88

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings

Batter

David Warner

Batter

Ollie Pope

Batter

Kane Williamson

All-rounder

Jamie Smith

Wicket-keeper

Wayne Madsen

All-rounder

Liam Dawson

All-rounder

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

Luke Wood

Bowler

Richard Gleeson

Bowler

Daniel Worrall

Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit have managed two wins in six matches so far and are currently seventh on the table.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Jason Roy

Batter

Leus du Plooy

Batter

James Coles

All-rounder

Laurie Evans

Wicket-keeper

Hilton Cartwright

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

All-rounder

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Reece Topley

Bowler

Tymal Mills

Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have struggled so far as they have one win in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Head to Head

Southern Brave hold a slight edge in this fixture against London Spirit 2-1. Last season both sides went head to head and Southern Brave won the game.

Head to Head

London Spirit: 01

Southern Brave: 02

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave

London Spirit and Southern Brave head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency this season. Southern Brave were solid last season as they made the playoffs last season. This year after a brilliant start to the campaign they have struggled in the second half of the season as they have one win in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, London Spirit have managed just two wins in six matches and need maximum points in the remaining games to stay in contention for a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Southern Brave have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe London Spirit will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave

Great Britain

Lord's, London, null

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London Spirit

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.11
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Southern Brave

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.67

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.68

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Top Batters

David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter

David Warner struggled in the last couple of matches but we expect him to bounce back. So far this season Warner has scored 165 runs and is the leading run scorer for London Spirit which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Southern Brave’ top batter

Leus du Plooy did not have a great game in the last match against Welsh Fire regardless we are going to back him as with 143 runs so far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Southern Brave Top Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Daniel Worrall did not have great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler for his side. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills has been the standout bowler once again this season as he has been consistent and has bagged eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Southern Brave

Southern Brave have been a far better team this season even though they have one just once in the last four matches. They beat London Spirit in the last head to head game which is why the bookmakers have sided with Southern Brave and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • London Spirit to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
  • Southern Brave to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
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