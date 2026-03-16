London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction
LON
40%
Chance of Winning
TRER
60%
Great Britain
Lord's, London
Facts:
- With 150 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit in this campaign.
- With 80 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets this season.
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning
London Spirit were arguably the worst team in the group stages last season and once again they have struggled for consistency thus far. They have lost two of the three matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against Manchester Originals who won the game by ten runs.
Trent Rockets have got off to an excellent start this season as they have a perfect record after two matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game, Trent Rockets beat Northern Superchargers by five wickets. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.
- London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 40%
- Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 60%
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
David Warner struggled in the opening game of the season but since then Warner has been sensational in the last two matches as he has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. Last season he scored 112 runs with an average of 18.66. In the two games thus far he has scored 6 and 20 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
London Spirit News & Player List
London Spirit Player List
Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
London Spirit Team Form
London Spirit have struggled for consistency thus far as they have two defeats in three matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Trent Rockets News & Player List
Trent Rockets Player List
Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets have made a perfect start to the campaign as they have two wins in two matches and are currently second on the table.
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Head to Head
Trent Rockets have dominated this fixture in the past against London Spirit 3-1. Last season both sides went head to head and Trent Rockets won the game.
Head to Head
London Spirit: 01
Trent Rockets: 03
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds
Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than London Spirit
London Spirit and Trent Rockets head into this game after both sides have made contrasting starts to the campaign this season. London Spirits struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have been underwhelming so far. They have managed two defeats in three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Trent Rockets have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have two wins in two matches and are currently second on the table. Both teams went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trent Rockets have managed a better opening partnership in both games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
Great Britain
Lord's, London, null
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Top Batters
David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter
David Warner has been sublime so far in this campaign, in the last match, he scored 71 off 51 balls and with 150 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter
Tom Banton was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 37 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 80 runs in two matches, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers
Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler
Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. So far this season he has bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lockie Ferguson to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler
Lockie Ferguson had a decent outing in the last match as he conceded 18 runs in 20 balls. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
- London Spirit to win - 2.15 (PariMatch)
- Trent Rockets to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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