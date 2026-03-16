Facts: With 150 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit in this campaign.

With 80 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets this season.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

London Spirit were arguably the worst team in the group stages last season and once again they have struggled for consistency thus far. They have lost two of the three matches so far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against Manchester Originals who won the game by ten runs.

Trent Rockets have got off to an excellent start this season as they have a perfect record after two matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game, Trent Rockets beat Northern Superchargers by five wickets. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

London Spirit ’ chances of winning - 40%

Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 60%

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London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

David Warner struggled in the opening game of the season but since then Warner has been sensational in the last two matches as he has scored two half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. Last season he scored 112 runs with an average of 18.66. In the two games thus far he has scored 6 and 20 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit have struggled for consistency thus far as they have two defeats in three matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have made a perfect start to the campaign as they have two wins in two matches and are currently second on the table.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Trent Rockets have dominated this fixture in the past against London Spirit 3-1. Last season both sides went head to head and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

London Spirit: 01

Trent Rockets: 03

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than London Spirit

London Spirit and Trent Rockets head into this game after both sides have made contrasting starts to the campaign this season. London Spirits struggled to make an impact last season and once again they have been underwhelming so far. They have managed two defeats in three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Trent Rockets have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have two wins in two matches and are currently second on the table. Both teams went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trent Rockets have managed a better opening partnership in both games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Lord's, London, null London Spirit Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter

David Warner has been sublime so far in this campaign, in the last match, he scored 71 off 51 balls and with 150 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 37 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 80 runs in two matches, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. So far this season he has bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lockie Ferguson to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson had a decent outing in the last match as he conceded 18 runs in 20 balls. With four wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.