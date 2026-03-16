Facts: With 208 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.

With 227 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals had a disappointing campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. So far this season they have managed just two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Trent Rockets by seven wickets.

Much like their opponents, Birmingham Phoenix have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they lost against Welsh Fire by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Manchester Originals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals ’ chances of winning - 55%

Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 45%

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Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been brilliant for Manchester Originals in the second half of the campaign as in the last four matches, Buttler has scored 46, 57, 64* and 19 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last three games as he has scored 48, 18* and 38 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Manchester Originals 2.03 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Manchester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, Matthew Hurst, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Mark Chapman, Tom Hartley, Sir James Anderson, George Garton, Thomas Aspinwall, Farhan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Ben McKinney Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Matthew Hurst All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have lost two of the last three matches and with just two wins so far, they are currently sixth on the table.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Louis Kimber All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

Manchester Originals have an upper hand in this fixture against Birmingham Phoenix 3-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.

Head to Head

Manchester Originals: 03

Birmingham Phoenix: 01

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Manchester Originals to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix head into this penultimate game with both sides needing a win to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. Both sides failed to show up in the last game as both teams registered heavy defeats in the last outing. Manchester Originals have failed to show up once again this season as even though they have a very strong side on paper, they have only managed two wins and are currently sixth on the table. Birmingham Phoenix have a similar record but have a better NRR hence are currently fifth on the table. Manchester Originals have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, null Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Jos Buttler did not have a great game in the last outing against Trent Rockets regardless we are going to back him as with 208 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Liam Livingstone did not have a great outing in the last game as he scored 16 runs against Welsh Fire. With 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers

Josh Tongue to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Josh Tongue missed the start of the season but has been incredible in the last four matches as he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Benny Howell had a decent outing in the last match against Welsh Fire as was economical and bagged one wicket. With seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.