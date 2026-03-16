Facts: With 228 runs, Phil Salt was the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals last season.

With 142 runs, Liam Dawson was the leading run scorer for London Spirit in the last campaign.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals headed into the season after an embarrassing season last term and once again they have struggled to make an impact so far as they head into this game after back to back defeats in the first two games. In the last match they lost against Oval Invincibles by nine wickets.

Much like their opponents London Spirit struggled to make an impact last season and this season they lost the opening game against Oval Invincibles but in the last match they registered their first win against Welsh Fire. As per our calculations, London Spirit are favourites in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals ’ chances of winning - 45%

London Spirit’ chances of winning - 55%

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Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been one of the most consistent players in the T20 format but has struggled to make an impact thus far. In the two matches, he has scored 22 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

David Warner had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 70 off 45 balls. Regardless of his last innings so far he has struggled for consistency in this format which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be London Spirit 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson, Sonny Baker, Ben McKinney, George Garton, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they have lost both games so far and are currently eighth on the table.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit did not have a great start to the season but in the last game they registered their first win of the season.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Head to Head

Manchester Originals and London Spirit have identical records in this fixture as both sides have two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Manchester Originals won the game.

Head to Head

Manchester Originals: 02

London Spirit: 02

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Betting Odds

London Spirit to have a better opening partnership than Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals and London Spirit head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last match. Manchester Originals struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs and once again they have looked underwhelming so far this season as Manchester Originals have lost both games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand, London Spirits did lose the opening game of the season against Oval Invincibles but in the last game they beat Welsh Fire and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head last season and Manchester Originals won the game but they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the match. In the last game they conceded an opening partnership of 114 runs which makes us believe the London Spirit will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Great Britain Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, null Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! London Spirit Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Top Batters

Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Phil Salt has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start for Manchester Originals. He scored a half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 41 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’ top batter

Keaton Jennings struggled to make an impact in the first two games regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he was sensational for Lancashire in T20 Blast and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Scott Currie did not bag any wickets in the last game but still was excellent as he conceded 12 runs in ten balls. In the opening game he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. So far this season he has bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.