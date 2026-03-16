Facts: With 135 runs, Phil Salt was the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.

With 143 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals had an underwhelming campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact thus far even though on paper they are one of the strongest teams in the tournament.So far Manchester Originals have won just once in four matches and are currently eighth on the table.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have been sensational so far in this campaign as they have been consistent and with three wins in four games, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Birmingham Phoenix. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals ’ chances of winning - 43%

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around in the last two matches as he has scored 46 and 57 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 125 runs with an average of 62.50. In the last game, Brook scored 31* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Manchester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson, Sonny Baker, Ben McKinney, George Garton, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have just one win in four matches and are eighth on the table.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers have looked great thus far as they have managed three wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Northern Superchargers hold a slight edge in this fixture against Manchester Originals 4-3. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Northern Superchargers won the game.

Head to Head

Manchester Originals: 03

Northern Superchargers: 04

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Once again this season has been a struggle for Manchester Originals thus far as they have managed just one win in four matches and need a near perfect run in the second half of the campaign to make it through to the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have been excellent thus far and have already managed three wins in four matches and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Manchester Originals have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Phil Salt did not have a great game in the last outing against Welsh Fire regardless we are going to back him as with 135 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley has been impressive so far, in the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 143 runs so far, Crawley is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Scott Currie has been solid once again this season. He has been the stand out bowler with eight wickets, he is the the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jacob Duffy to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets. So far Duffy has played two matches and has bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.