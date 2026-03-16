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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Prediction

MAN

55%

Chance of Winning

SBR

45%

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1.95
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Batery

2.0
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Great Britain

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester Originals take on Southern Brave in the second game of the 2025 The Hundred at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 06 at 11:00 PM IST.
Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave match prediction.

Facts:

  • With 228 runs, Phil Salt was the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals last season.
  • With 424 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Southern Brave in the last campaign.

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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals were the biggest disappointments last season as they won just one game in the group stages and ended up seventh on the table. This season they might be one of the best squads on paper and we expect them to make a mark this season and make the playoffs in the upcoming campaign.

On the other hand, Southern Brave had a solid season last year as they ended up with five wins in the group stages and made the playoffs last season. They made the finals last season and lost against Oval Invincibles. As per our calculations, Manchester Originals are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Manchester Originals ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 45%

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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jos Buttler has been one of the best batters in T20 format which we saw this season as he was outstanding in IPL and they single handedly carried England vs West Indies. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen has struggled for consistency in this format. He got off to a great start in MLC this year as he scored a century and a half century in the first two games but struggled in the second half of the campaign which makes us believe he will score low in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.87
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Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Manchester Originals

1.92
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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that have batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Manchester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Ben McKinney, Lewis Gregory, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Aspinwall, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, George Garton, James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Marchant de Lange, Noor Ahmad, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

Batter

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

Tom Aspinwall

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Hurst

All-rounder

Tom Hartley

All-rounder

Scott Currie

All-rounder

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Josh Tongue

Bowler

James Anderson

Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals struggled to make an impact last season as they won one game in the group stages and ended up seventh on the table.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, Toby Albert, Craig Overton, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Jason Roy

Batter

Jordan Thompson

Batter

Hilton Cartwright

All-rounder

Finn Allen

Wicket-keeper

Toby Albert

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

All-rounder

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Reece Topley

Bowler

Tymal Mills

Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave had a solid campaign last season as they had five wins in eight matches and ended up third on the table.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Head to Head

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave have similar records in this fixture with two wins each. Both sides went head to head last season and Southern Brave won the game.

Head to Head

Manchester Originals: 02

Southern Brave: 02

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Manchester Originals to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave go head to head after both sides had pretty contrasting seasons last term. Southern Brave were consistent throughout the season as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and made the playoffs last season. They reached the finals where they squared off against Oval Invincibles and they eventually lost the game by 17 runs. On the other hand, last season was a struggle for Manchester Originals as they only had one win in eight matches and missed the playoffs. They were beaten by Southern Brave in the group stages but we expect this to be a different season considering how strong they look on paper. We believe Manchester Originals' openers will have a brilliant game and will also end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave

Great Britain

Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, null

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Manchester Originals

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1.98
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Southern Brave

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1.80
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Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Top Batters

Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Phil Salt had a decent showing in the T20 Blast this season. Last year he was the standout batter in this tournament as he scored 228 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Southern Brave’ top batter

James Vince was phenomenal last season for Southern Brave as he was one of the best batter in the tournament. With 424 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been sensational in this format in this calendar year. He was impressive in the MLC prior to this tournament and we expect him to make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills had a brilliant campaign in the last outing as he bagged 19 wickets last season and was the leading wicket taker for Southern Brave which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals and Southern Brave head into this game after identical records in this fixture. Last season Southern Brave dominated this fixture as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. The bookmakers have sided with Southern Brave but we believe you should back Manchester Originals as they will start off the season with a win in the upcoming game.
  • Manchester Originals to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
  • Southern Brave to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
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