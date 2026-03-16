Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction
NOS
55%
Chance of Winning
BIR
45%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Headingley, Leeds
Facts:
- With 98 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.
- With 120 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning
Northern Superchargers have had a decent season so far in this campaign as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table, level on points with all three teams above them on the table. In the last game, Northern Superchargers beat Southern Brave with three wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponent, this season has been a struggle for Birmingham Phoenix thus far as they have managed one win in three matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they beat Oval Invincibles. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 55%
- Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 45%
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Zak Crawley heads into this game after a solid start to the season thus far, he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 29 off 18 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Liam Livingstone struggled for form prior to this tournament but has showcased his class thus far. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Northern Superchargers News & Player List
Northern Superchargers Player List
Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
Northern Superchargers have looked great thus far as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Team Form
Birmingham Phoenix started the campaign with back to back defeats but in the last match they beat Oval Invincibles.
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Northern Superchargers 2-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.
Head to Head
Northern Superchargers: 01
Birmingham Phoenix: 02
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix
Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the season so far. Last season Birmingham Phoenix dominated the group stages and made the playoffs last term but so far this season they have managed just one win in three matches and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have made positive strides this season as they have managed two wins in three games so far and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Birmingham Phoenix have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
Great Britain
Headingley, Leeds, null
Northern Superchargers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Birmingham Phoenix
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters
Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter
Harry Brook has been one of the most consistent batters for Northern Superchargers this season. So far this season Brook has scored 94 runs in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter
Liam Livingstone was sensational in the last game as he scored 69 off 27 balls against Oval Invincibles. With 120 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler
Jacob Duffy missed the start of the season and made his debut in the last game against Southern Brave and he was sensational as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler
Benny Howell continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Oval Invincibles. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers
- Northern Superchargers to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
- Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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