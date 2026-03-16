Facts: With 98 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.

With 120 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers have had a decent season so far in this campaign as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table, level on points with all three teams above them on the table. In the last game, Northern Superchargers beat Southern Brave with three wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponent, this season has been a struggle for Birmingham Phoenix thus far as they have managed one win in three matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match they beat Oval Invincibles. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 55%

Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Zak Crawley heads into this game after a solid start to the season thus far, he scored a brilliant half century in the opening game and in the last match he scored 29 off 18 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone struggled for form prior to this tournament but has showcased his class thus far. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers have looked great thus far as they have managed two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Louis Kimber All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix started the campaign with back to back defeats but in the last match they beat Oval Invincibles.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Northern Superchargers 2-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Birmingham Phoenix won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Superchargers: 01

Birmingham Phoenix: 02

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix head into this game after both sides have had contrasting starts to the season so far. Last season Birmingham Phoenix dominated the group stages and made the playoffs last term but so far this season they have managed just one win in three matches and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have made positive strides this season as they have managed two wins in three games so far and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Birmingham Phoenix have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Headingley, Leeds, null Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters

Harry Brook to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Harry Brook has been one of the most consistent batters for Northern Superchargers this season. So far this season Brook has scored 94 runs in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Liam Livingstone was sensational in the last game as he scored 69 off 27 balls against Oval Invincibles. With 120 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy missed the start of the season and made his debut in the last game against Southern Brave and he was sensational as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Benny Howell continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Oval Invincibles. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.