Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction
NOS
60%
Chance of Winning
MAN
40%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Headingley, Leeds
Facts:
- With 263 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.
- With 213 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning
Northern Superchargers head into this game after an impressive win against Oval Invincibles in the last outing. They batted first and scored 198 runs and eventually won the game by 16 runs. They head into this game after back to back wins and need a win in the final game to end up at the top of the table.
On the other hand, Manchester Originals have once again struggled to make an impact this season. They missed the playoffs last season and with two wins in seven matches this season, they are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 60%
- Manchester Originals’ chances of winning - 40%
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 201 runs with an average of 50.25. In the last match he scored 56 off 27 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler has been brilliant for Manchester Originals this season as he has scored 213 runs with an average of 35.50. Even though Buttler struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect the weather to be cloudy in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Northern Superchargers News & Player List
Northern Superchargers Player List
Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
Northern Superchargers head into this game after back to back wins and have already qualified for the playoffs this season.
Manchester Originals News & Player List
Manchester Originals Player List
Philip Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, Matthew Hurst, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Mark Chapman, Tom Hartley, Sir James Anderson, George Garton, Thomas Aspinwall, Farhan Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Ben McKinney
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Hurst
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Scott Currie
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Josh Tongue
|
Bowler
|
Sonny Baker
|
Bowler
Manchester Originals Team Form
Manchester Originals have won two of the seven matches this season and are currently eighth on the table.
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Head to Head
Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers have identical records in this fixture with four wins. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Northern Superchargers won the game.
Head to Head
Northern Superchargers: 04
Manchester Originals: 04
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Manchester Originals
Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. Northern Superchargers head into this game after back to back wins and have already secured a playoff spot this season. All three teams who have qualified for the playoffs are level on points which makes this a must win game for Northern Superchargers if they aspire to directly make the Finals this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Manchester Originals won the game, regardless they have struggled this season and are currently eighth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northern Superchargers have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
Great Britain
Headingley, Leeds, null
Northern Superchargers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Manchester Originals
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Top Batters
Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter
Zak Crawley continued his excellent form in the last match as he scored 49 runs off 25 balls. So far this season he has scored 263 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals’ top batter
Jos Buttler did not have a great game in the last outing against Birmingham Phoenix regardless we are going to back him as with 213 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Top Bowlers
Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler
Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season as he has been consistent and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Josh Tongue to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler
Josh Tongue was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers
- Northern Superchargers to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Manchester Originals to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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