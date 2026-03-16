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Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

NOS

60%

Chance of Winning

MAN

40%

Parimatch

1.67
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Melbet

1.61
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.63
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Headingley, Leeds

Northern Superchargers take on Manchester Originals in the 30th game of the 2025 The Hundred at Headingley, Leeds. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 26 at 11:00 PM IST.
Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 263 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.
  • With 213 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.

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Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers head into this game after an impressive win against Oval Invincibles in the last outing. They batted first and scored 198 runs and eventually won the game by 16 runs. They head into this game after back to back wins and need a win in the final game to end up at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals have once again struggled to make an impact this season. They missed the playoffs last season and with two wins in seven matches this season, they are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 60%
  • Manchester Originals’ chances of winning - 40%

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Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 201 runs with an average of 50.25. In the last match he scored 56 off 27 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been brilliant for Manchester Originals this season as he has scored 213 runs with an average of 35.50. Even though Buttler struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers

1.75

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect the weather to be cloudy in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan

Batter

Zak Crawley

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Dan Lawrence

All-rounder

Michael Pepper

Wicket-keeper

Graham Clark

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Matthew Potts

All-rounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Tom Lawes

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers head into this game after back to back wins and have already qualified for the playoffs this season.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, Matthew Hurst, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Mark Chapman, Tom Hartley, Sir James Anderson, George Garton, Thomas Aspinwall, Farhan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Ben McKinney

Batter

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Hurst

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory

All-rounder

Scott Currie

All-rounder

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Josh Tongue

Bowler

Sonny Baker

Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have won two of the seven matches this season and are currently eighth on the table.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers have identical records in this fixture with four wins. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Northern Superchargers won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Superchargers: 04

Manchester Originals: 04

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Manchester Originals

Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons thus far. Northern Superchargers head into this game after back to back wins and have already secured a playoff spot this season. All three teams who have qualified for the playoffs are level on points which makes this a must win game for Northern Superchargers if they aspire to directly make the Finals this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Manchester Originals won the game, regardless they have struggled this season and are currently eighth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northern Superchargers have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Great Britain

Headingley, Leeds, null

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Northern Superchargers

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.67

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.61
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Manchester Originals

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.30

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Top Batters

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley continued his excellent form in the last match as he scored 49 runs off 25 balls. So far this season he has scored 263 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Jos Buttler did not have a great game in the last outing against Birmingham Phoenix regardless we are going to back him as with 213 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Top Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season as he has been consistent and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Tongue to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Josh Tongue was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northern Superchargers

Even though Manchester Originals have beaten Northern Superchargers earlier this season, Northern Superchargers have been a far more superior team this season which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Northern Superchargers in this game and you should do the same as they will continue their winning momentum in the upcoming game.
  • Northern Superchargers to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
  • Manchester Originals to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
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