Facts: With 214 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.

With 256 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers head into this game needing a win to stay in contention for the top spot, they have been sensational so far as they have managed four wins in six matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match, Northern Superchargers went head to head against London Spirit and won the game by eight wickets.

The defending champions Oval Invincibles have continued their brilliant this season as they have managed five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Trent Rockets with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 39%

Oval Invincibles’ chances of winning - 61%

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Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 145 runs with an average of 48.33. We expect him to play a key role in this fixture and to score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran was sensational in the last game as he scored 54 off 24 balls and took his team over the line. So far Curran has scored 166 runs with an average of 41.50 and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect the weather to be cloudy in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers are currently third on the table. They head into this game after three wins in the last four matches.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles have been dominant once again this season as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have identical records in this fixture with two wins. Both teams went head to head last season and Northern Superchargers won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Superchargers: 02

Oval Invincibles: 02

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Oval Invincibles

Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles head into this game after both sides have been dominant in the group stages thus far. Northern Superchargers missed the playoffs last season but with four wins in six matches, they are a win away from sealing a playoff spot this term. On the other hand, the defending champions Oval Invincibles are well in-course of making the playoffs once again this season as they have five wins so far and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head last season and Northern Superchargers won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Oval Invincibles have conceded a bigger opening stand in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Great Britain Headingley, Leeds, null Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.61 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Top Batters

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley has been brilliant so far, in the last match he scored his second half century of this campaign and with 214 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox had an exceptional game in the last outing against Trent Rockets as he scored 58* off 32 balls. With 256 runs, Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles Top Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts had a decent game against London Spirit as he bagged one wicket and was economical. With eight wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan showcased his class once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Trent Rockets. With 12 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.