Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction
NOS
58%
Chance of Winning
WELF
42%
Great Britain
Headingley, Leeds
Facts:
- With eight wickets, Matthew Potts was the leading wicket taker for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.
- With 359 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire this season.
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning
Northern Superchargers had a decent outing last season as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and were level on points with Southern Brave who made the playoffs as they had a better NRR. They would be hoping for a similar performance this season and would be hoping to make the playoffs this term.
Welsh Fire head into this campaign after a difficult season last term as they ended up with just two wins in eight matches and ended up sixth on the table. They were winless in the last four games and would be hoping for a better showing this season. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Superchargers ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 42%
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Graham Clark struggled to make an impact last season but he heads into this game after a brilliant performance in T20 Blast as he scored 400 runs in the group stages which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Stephen Eskinazi heads into this tournament after an outstanding performance in the T20 Blast as he scored 420 runs in the T20 Blast. He scored 58 runs in two matches last season and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Northern Superchargers News & Player List
Northern Superchargers Player List
David Miller, Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Harry Brook, Rocky Flintoff, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, James Fuller, Mitchell Santner, Thomas Lawes, Michael Pepper, Adil Rashid, Ben Dwarshuis, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Pat Brown
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
Northern Superchargers missed the playoffs last season even though they were solid in the group stages where they bagged five wins in eight matches.
Welsh Fire News & Player List
Welsh Fire Player List
Steve Smith, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Kellaway, Chris Woakes, Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Jonny Bairstow, Stephen Eskinazi, Ajeet Dale, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Riley Meredith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Ajeet Dale
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
Welsh Fire struggled last season as they only had two wins and ended up sixth on the table, they were knocked out in the group stages.
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Head to Head
Welsh Fire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Northern Superchargers 2-1. Both teams went head to head last season and the game was called off.
Head to Head
Northern Superchargers: 01
Welsh Fire: 02
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire
Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire head into this campaign after both sides had difficult campaigns last season. Welsh Fire ended last season with two wins and were sixth on the table. They were winless in the last four matches and were eventually knocked out in the group stages. Both sides went head to head last season and the game was called off due to rain. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers had a better campaign than their opponents but they still missed the playoffs. They ended up with five wins and were fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Welsh Fire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire
Great Britain
Headingley, Leeds, null
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Top Batters
Dawid Malan to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter
Dawid Malan was once again brilliant for Yorkshire this season in T20 Blast. We expect him to play a key role this season and make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow was brilliant in the second half of the campaign for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast. Last season Barstow scored 123 runs and was the second highest run scorer for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers
Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler
Matthew Potts was one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Superchargers last season. With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mason Crane to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler
Mason Crane was impressive in the T20 Blast for Glamorgan as he bagged 17 wickets in 11 matches. We believe Crane will have a positive impact in this series and will be the standout bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers
- Northern Superchargers to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Welsh Fire to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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