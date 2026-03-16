Facts: With eight wickets, Matthew Potts was the leading wicket taker for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.

With 359 runs, Dawid Malan is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire this season.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers had a decent outing last season as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and were level on points with Southern Brave who made the playoffs as they had a better NRR. They would be hoping for a similar performance this season and would be hoping to make the playoffs this term.

Welsh Fire head into this campaign after a difficult season last term as they ended up with just two wins in eight matches and ended up sixth on the table. They were winless in the last four games and would be hoping for a better showing this season. As per our calculations, Northern Superchargers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers ’ chances of winning - 58%

Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 42%

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Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Graham Clark struggled to make an impact last season but he heads into this game after a brilliant performance in T20 Blast as he scored 400 runs in the group stages which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Stephen Eskinazi heads into this tournament after an outstanding performance in the T20 Blast as he scored 420 runs in the T20 Blast. He scored 58 runs in two matches last season and we expect him to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers 2.07 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Leeds during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

David Miller, Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Harry Brook, Rocky Flintoff, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, James Fuller, Mitchell Santner, Thomas Lawes, Michael Pepper, Adil Rashid, Ben Dwarshuis, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Pat Brown

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Graham Clark Batter Harry Brook All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers missed the playoffs last season even though they were solid in the group stages where they bagged five wins in eight matches.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Steve Smith, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ben Kellaway, Chris Woakes, Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Jonny Bairstow, Stephen Eskinazi, Ajeet Dale, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Riley Meredith

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Steve Smith Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder Ajeet Dale All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Mason Crane Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire struggled last season as they only had two wins and ended up sixth on the table, they were knocked out in the group stages.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

Welsh Fire have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Northern Superchargers 2-1. Both teams went head to head last season and the game was called off.

Head to Head

Northern Superchargers: 01

Welsh Fire: 02

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire

Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire head into this campaign after both sides had difficult campaigns last season. Welsh Fire ended last season with two wins and were sixth on the table. They were winless in the last four matches and were eventually knocked out in the group stages. Both sides went head to head last season and the game was called off due to rain. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers had a better campaign than their opponents but they still missed the playoffs. They ended up with five wins and were fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Welsh Fire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Great Britain Headingley, Leeds, null Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Top Batters

Dawid Malan to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Dawid Malan was once again brilliant for Yorkshire this season in T20 Blast. We expect him to play a key role this season and make an impact in this game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow was brilliant in the second half of the campaign for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast. Last season Barstow scored 123 runs and was the second highest run scorer for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts was one of the most consistent bowlers for Northern Superchargers last season. With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mason Crane to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Mason Crane was impressive in the T20 Blast for Glamorgan as he bagged 17 wickets in 11 matches. We believe Crane will have a positive impact in this series and will be the standout bowler which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.