Facts: With 280 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.

With 190 runs, David Warner is the leading run scorer for London Spirit in this campaign.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Northern Superchargers. Oval Invincibles had an opportunity to seal a place in the Finals but they lost the game by 16 runs. With five wins in seven matches, Oval Invincibles remain at the top of the table and would be hoping to seal the top spot in this game.

London Spirit had an underwhelming start to the campaign as once again they have lacked consistency and with three wins in seven matches, they have been knocked out in the group stages. In the last game they beat Southern Brave by 47 runs. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 61%

London Spirit’ chances of winning - 39%

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Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign but has been excellent in the second half of the campaign. So far he has scored 196 runs and in the last two games he has scored 54 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jamie Smith continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 44 off 18 balls against Southern Brave. In the last two matches Smith has scored 41 and 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Oval Invincibles 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles lost the last game against Northern Superchargers but with five wins, they remain at the top of the table.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit have struggled this season as they have managed three wins in seven matches and are fifth on the table.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have dominated this fixture in the past against London Spirit 7-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 07

London Spirit: 01

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles to have a better opening partnership than London Spirit

Oval Invincibles and London Spirit head into this game after both sides have had contrasting seasons so far. Oval Invincibles went all the way last season and would be hoping to win back to back championships. They struggled in the last game against Northern Brave regardless they have managed five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand London Spirit have struggled to make an impact this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Oval Invincibles dominated the match, they won the tie with six wickets to spare. Oval Invincibles also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Great Britain Kennington Oval, London, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! London Spirit Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Top Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox has been exceptional this season. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing he has scored 280 runs so far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be London Spirit’ top batter

David Warner struggled in the last couple of matches but we expect him to bounce back. So far this season Warner has scored 190 runs and is the leading run scorer for London Spirit which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan missed the last game but we expect him to return in this match as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Richard Gleeson to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Richard Gleeson was brilliant in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Southern Brave. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for London Spirit which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.