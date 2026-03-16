Facts: With 214 runs, Jordan Cox was the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles last season.

With 228 runs, Phil Salt was the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals last season.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles had a brilliant campaign last season and once again they were excellent in the opening game of the season, London Spirit were bowled out for 80 runs and Oval Invincibles managed to chase down the target in 69 balls and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

Manchester Originals struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs and once again started the campaign with a defeat against Southern Brave. They lost at home by one wicket and would be hoping to turn things around. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 63%

Manchester Originals’ chances of winning - 37%

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Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran was sensational last season as he ended up scoring 201 runs with an average of 40.20. Even though Curran struggled in the opening game of the season, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler has been one of the most consistent players in T20 format. He showcased his quality against West Indies in this format and regardless of his performance in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Manchester Originals 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles were sensational in the group stages last season and once again they won the opening game of the season against London Spirit.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson, Sonny Baker, Ben McKinney, George Garton, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals struggled to make an impact last season and once again they lost the opening game against Southern Brave this term.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Manchester Originals 4-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 04

Manchester Originals: 01

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals to have a better opening partnership than Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the opening game. Both teams went head to head last season and it was a great game for the neutrals as Oval Invincibles batted first and scored 164 runs and eventually won the game by three runs. Even though Manchester Originals lost the game they managed to have a better opening partnership in the game. Last season Manchester Originals struggled to make an impact and in the opening game they lost against Southern Brave by one wicket. Manchester Originals had a better opening stand in the game and we expect them to dominate this game once again. We believe Manchester Originals will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Top Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox struggled in the opening game of the season regardless we are going to back him as last season with 214 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Phil Salt was the stand out batter last season as he scored 228 runs last season and was the top run scorer. In the opening game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan got off to a sensational start this season, expectations were high and he did not disappoint as he ended up with three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Scott Currie got off to a great start this season, he was sensational in the domestic setup prior to this tournament and in the opening game he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.