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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

OVA

58%

Chance of Winning

TRER

42%

Parimatch

1.71
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.73
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles take on Trent Rockets in the 23rd game of the 2025 The Hundred at Kennington Oval, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 21 at 11:00 PM IST.
Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 198 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.
  • With 186 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles were sensational last season in the group stages and have once again dominated the group stages this season as they have managed four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. A win in the upcoming game would pretty much seal the top spot once again this season.

Trent Rockets failed to make the playoffs last season but have been brilliant so far this season as they have four wins in five matches and are level on points with Oval Invincibles. In the last match they beat Manchester Originals by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 42%

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran has struggled for consistency this season but has fared well in the last few games. In the last match Curran scored a brilliant half century against Southern Brave which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. This season he has scored 63 runs in five matches with an average of 12.60. In the last game he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87

Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets

1.97

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye

Batter

Will Jacks

Batter

Jordan Cox

Batter

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Wicket-keeper

Donovan Ferreira

All-rounder

Tom Curran

All-rounder

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Jason Behrendorff

Bowler

Jordan Clark

Bowler

Nathan Sowter

Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles have been dominant once again as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Max Holden

All-rounder

Tom Banton

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

David Willey

All-rounder

Lockie Ferguson

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Rehan Ahmed

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both teams went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 02

Trent Rockets: 02

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages this season and a win for either side in this fixture would make them favourites to make the finals this season. Trent Rockets head into this game after two wins on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this fixture. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Trent Rockets won the game. On the other hand the defending champions Oval Invincibles have managed four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Oval Invincibles have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Trent Rockets will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

Great Britain

Kennington Oval, London, null

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Oval Invincibles

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.71

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.73
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Trent Rockets

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox had an exceptional game in the last outing against Southern Brave as he scored 56 off 37 balls. Cox has scored 198 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 186 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been outstanding this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets against Southern Brave and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball this season as he has been the standout bowler so far. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets go head to head after both sides have been phenomenal this season. Both sides have identical records in this fixture so far. The bookmakers have sided with Oval Invincibles in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Oval Invincibles to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
  • Trent Rockets to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
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