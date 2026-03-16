Facts: With 198 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.

With 186 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles were sensational last season in the group stages and have once again dominated the group stages this season as they have managed four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. A win in the upcoming game would pretty much seal the top spot once again this season.

Trent Rockets failed to make the playoffs last season but have been brilliant so far this season as they have four wins in five matches and are level on points with Oval Invincibles. In the last match they beat Manchester Originals by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 58%

Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 42%

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran has struggled for consistency this season but has fared well in the last few games. In the last match Curran scored a brilliant half century against Southern Brave which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. This season he has scored 63 runs in five matches with an average of 12.60. In the last game he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles have been dominant once again as they have four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets have identical records in this fixture with two wins each. Both teams went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 02

Trent Rockets: 02

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets head into this game after both sides have dominated the group stages this season and a win for either side in this fixture would make them favourites to make the finals this season. Trent Rockets head into this game after two wins on the bounce and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this fixture. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Trent Rockets won the game. On the other hand the defending champions Oval Invincibles have managed four wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Oval Invincibles have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Trent Rockets will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Kennington Oval, London, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox had an exceptional game in the last outing against Southern Brave as he scored 56 off 37 balls. Cox has scored 198 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 186 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been outstanding this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets against Southern Brave and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball this season as he has been the standout bowler so far. With seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.