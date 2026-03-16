Facts: With 327 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.

With 234 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles head into this fixture with another opportunity to defend their title in the Finals this season. They have been sensational once again this season as they ended the group stages as the best team in the tournament. In the last game they beat London Spirit with six wickets to spare.

Trent Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises this season. They missed the playoffs last season but have been flawless this season and ended up second on the table. The last match against Northern Superchargers was called off. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 60%

Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 40%

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign but has been excellent in the second half of the campaign. So far he has scored 223 runs and in the last three games he has scored 54, 30 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Root did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign. He has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and they ended up second on the table.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Trent Rockets 3-2. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 03

Trent Rockets: 02

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets head into this Finals after both sides were dominant in the group stages this season. Both teams ended up with six wins in eight matches but since Oval Invincibles had a better NRR, they ended up at the top of the table. Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and they have a glorious chance of winning their third championship in three years. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Oval invincibles who dominated the game, Trent Rockets batted first and scored 171 runs and Oval Invincibles won the game with six wickets to spare. Trent Rockets had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Lord's, London, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox has been exceptional this season. In the last game he scored 47 off 27 balls against London Spirit and with 327 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 234 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan missed the last game but we expect him to return in this match as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rehan Ahmed to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Rehan Ahmed had a decent outing in the last game as he was economical against Northern Superchargers. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.