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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

OVA

60%

Chance of Winning

TRER

40%

Parimatch

1.64
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.67
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.68
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Lord's, London

Oval Invincibles take on Trent Rockets in the Finals of the 2025 The Hundred at Lord's, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 31 at 10:30 PM IST.
Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 327 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.
  • With 234 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles head into this fixture with another opportunity to defend their title in the Finals this season. They have been sensational once again this season as they ended the group stages as the best team in the tournament. In the last game they beat London Spirit with six wickets to spare.

Trent Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises this season. They missed the playoffs last season but have been flawless this season and ended up second on the table. The last match against Northern Superchargers was called off. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 60%
  • Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 40%

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Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran did not have a great start to the campaign but has been excellent in the second half of the campaign. So far he has scored 223 runs and in the last three games he has scored 54, 30 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Root did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign. He has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87

Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets

1.92

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye

Batter

Will Jacks

Batter

Jordan Cox

Batter

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Sam Billings

Wicket-keeper

Donovan Ferreira

All-rounder

Tom Curran

All-rounder

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Jason Behrendorff

Bowler

Jordan Clark

Bowler

Nathan Sowter

Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles ended the group stages with six wins in eight matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Max Holden

All-rounder

Tom Banton

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

David Willey

All-rounder

Lockie Ferguson

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Rehan Ahmed

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and they ended up second on the table.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Trent Rockets 3-2. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 03

Trent Rockets: 02

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets head into this Finals after both sides were dominant in the group stages this season. Both teams ended up with six wins in eight matches but since Oval Invincibles had a better NRR, they ended up at the top of the table. Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and they have a glorious chance of winning their third championship in three years. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Oval invincibles who dominated the game, Trent Rockets batted first and scored 171 runs and Oval Invincibles won the game with six wickets to spare. Trent Rockets had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

Great Britain

Lord's, London, null

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Oval Invincibles

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.64

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.67
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Trent Rockets

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.20

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox has been exceptional this season. In the last game he scored 47 off 27 balls against London Spirit and with 327 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 234 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan missed the last game but we expect him to return in this match as he has been the standout bowler thus far. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rehan Ahmed to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Rehan Ahmed had a decent outing in the last game as he was economical against Northern Superchargers. With 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles have looked sensational so far this season and have once again made the finals. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Oval Invincibles won the game which is why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Oval Invincibles would be crowned champions come Aug 31.
  • Oval Invincibles to win - 1.64 (PariMatch)
  • Trent Rockets to win - 2.18 (PariMatch)
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