Facts: With 85 runs, Will Jacks is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.

With 128 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire this season.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and once again they have been dominant in the group stages thus far. They started the season with back to back wins against London Spirit and Manchester Originals but in the last game they lost against Birmingham Phoenix and are currently at the top of the table.

Welsh Fire have been a struggle so far as they haven’t showcased consistency thus far. They started the campaign with back to back defeats but in the last game they beat Manchester Originals and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 62%

Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Curran was brilliant last season but has struggled to make an impact this term as he has scored 28 runs in three matches. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout batter last season for Welsh Fire but so far this season he has scored 10, 4 and 26 in the three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Oval Invincibles 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles have got off to a solid stand as they have won two of the three games so far and are at the top of the table.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back games but in the last match they beat Manchester Originals.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Welsh Fire 3-0. Both teams went head to head last season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Oval Invincibles: 03

Welsh Fire: 00

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire

Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Oval Invicibles are the defending champions and were favourites heading into this campaign and once again they have showcased their brilliant as they are currently at the top of the table and are favourites to make the playoffs once again this season. On the other hand Welsh Fire lost back to back games but in the last match they registered their first win of the season as they beat Manchester Originals. Oval Invincibles have a perfect record in this fixture and so far this season they have managed a better opening partnership in two of the three games which makes us believe Oval Invincibles will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Great Britain Kennington Oval, London, null Oval Invincibles Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Top Batters

Will Jacks to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Will Jacks struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 85 runs, Jacks is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow scored a duck in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far this season and with 128 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been outstanding this season. Even though he struggled in the last match against Birmingham Phoenix. He remains the leading wicket taker for Oval Invincibles which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far this season. So far he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.