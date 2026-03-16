Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction
OVA
62%
Chance of Winning
WELF
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Great Britain
Kennington Oval, London
Facts:
- With 85 runs, Will Jacks is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.
- With 128 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire this season.
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning
Oval Invincibles are the defending champions and once again they have been dominant in the group stages thus far. They started the season with back to back wins against London Spirit and Manchester Originals but in the last game they lost against Birmingham Phoenix and are currently at the top of the table.
Welsh Fire have been a struggle so far as they haven’t showcased consistency thus far. They started the campaign with back to back defeats but in the last game they beat Manchester Originals and are fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Oval Invincibles ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 38%
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sam Curran was brilliant last season but has struggled to make an impact this term as he has scored 28 runs in three matches. In the last game he scored 14 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout batter last season for Welsh Fire but so far this season he has scored 10, 4 and 26 in the three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Oval Invincibles
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Oval Invincibles News & Player List
Oval Invincibles Player List
Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Clark
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
Oval Invincibles Team Form
Oval Invincibles have got off to a solid stand as they have won two of the three games so far and are at the top of the table.
Welsh Fire News & Player List
Welsh Fire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
Welsh Fire did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost back to back games but in the last match they beat Manchester Originals.
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Head to Head
Oval Invincibles have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Welsh Fire 3-0. Both teams went head to head last season and Oval Invincibles won the game.
Head to Head
Oval Invincibles: 03
Welsh Fire: 00
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire
Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Oval Invicibles are the defending champions and were favourites heading into this campaign and once again they have showcased their brilliant as they are currently at the top of the table and are favourites to make the playoffs once again this season. On the other hand Welsh Fire lost back to back games but in the last match they registered their first win of the season as they beat Manchester Originals. Oval Invincibles have a perfect record in this fixture and so far this season they have managed a better opening partnership in two of the three games which makes us believe Oval Invincibles will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire
Great Britain
Kennington Oval, London, null
Oval Invincibles
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welsh Fire
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Top Batters
Will Jacks to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter
Will Jacks struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 85 runs, Jacks is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow scored a duck in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far this season and with 128 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler
Rashid Khan has been outstanding this season. Even though he struggled in the last match against Birmingham Phoenix. He remains the leading wicket taker for Oval Invincibles which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler
Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers so far this season. So far he has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Oval Invincibles
- Oval Invincibles to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- Welsh Fire to win - 2.25 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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