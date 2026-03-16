Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction
SBR
55%
Chance of Winning
BIR
45%
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Facts:
- With 424 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Southern Brave in the last campaign.
- With 269 runs, Ben Duckett was the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in the last campaign.
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning
Southern Brave got off to a great start this season, they went head to head against Manchester Originals and it was a great game for the neutrals. Southern Brave eventually won the game with one wicket to spare. Last season they made the playoffs and would be hoping to do the same this term.
Birmingham Phoenix had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the playoffs last season. They went head to head against Trent Rockets in the opening game and eventually lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 55%
- Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 45%
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. In the opening game of the season, Coles scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Liam Livingstone has struggled for form since the IPL and has been struggling heading into this tournament. Even though he scored well in the last match, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Southern Brave
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Southern Brave News & Player List
Southern Brave Player List
James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Laurie Evans
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Team Form
Southern Brave had a solid campaign last season and got off to a great start against Manchester Originals.
Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Team Form
Birmingham Phoenix were solid last season but did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Trent Rockets.
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head
Southern Brave have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Birmingham Phoenix 5-1. Both teams went head to head twice last season and Southern Brave won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Southern Brave: 05
Birmingham Phoenix: 01
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds
Southern Brave to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix
Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Birmingham Phoenix were brilliant last season as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs. This season they struggled in the opening game of the season against Trent Rockets as they scored 122 runs and lost the game by six wickets. On the other hand Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals in the last game. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Southern Brave won the game. We expect Southern Brave to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters
James Vince to be Southern Brave’ top batter
James Vince did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled against Manchester Originals. Regardless we are going to back him as he scored 424 runs last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter
Ben Duckett scored a duck in the opening game against Trent Rockets. Regardless we are going to back him as with 269 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler
Tymal Mills had a sensational start to the campaign as he bagged three wickets against Manchester Originals. Mills was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Boult to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler
Trent Boult has been one of the most consistent T20 bowlers in the last six months. He was brilliant in IPL and MLC and we believe he will have a great season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave
- Southern Brave to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
- Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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