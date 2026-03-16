377

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction

SBR

55%

Chance of Winning

BIR

45%

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1.77
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1.80
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Great Britain

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave take on Birmingham Phoenix in the seventh game of the 2025 The Hundred at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 10 at 07:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 424 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Southern Brave in the last campaign.
  • With 269 runs, Ben Duckett was the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in the last campaign.

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Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Southern Brave got off to a great start this season, they went head to head against Manchester Originals and it was a great game for the neutrals. Southern Brave eventually won the game with one wicket to spare. Last season they made the playoffs and would be hoping to do the same this term.

Birmingham Phoenix had a brilliant campaign last season as they made the playoffs last season. They went head to head against Trent Rockets in the opening game and eventually lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 45%

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Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. In the opening game of the season, Coles scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone has struggled for form since the IPL and has been struggling heading into this tournament. Even though he scored well in the last match, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.87
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Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Southern Brave

1.97
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Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Jason Roy

Batter

Leus du Plooy

Batter

James Coles

All-rounder

Laurie Evans

Wicket-keeper

Hilton Cartwright

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

All-rounder

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Reece Topley

Bowler

Tymal Mills

Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave had a solid campaign last season and got off to a great start against Manchester Originals.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett

Batter

Aneurin Donald

Batter

Will Smeed

Batter

Liam Livingstone

All-rounder

Joe Clarke

Wicket-keeper

Jacob Bethell

All-rounder

Dan Mousley

All-rounder

Benny Howell

All-rounder

Tim Southee

Bowler

Adam Milne

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix were solid last season but did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Trent Rockets.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

Southern Brave have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Birmingham Phoenix 5-1. Both teams went head to head twice last season and Southern Brave won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Southern Brave: 05

Birmingham Phoenix: 01

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Southern Brave to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Birmingham Phoenix were brilliant last season as they ended up second on the table and made the playoffs. This season they struggled in the opening game of the season against Trent Rockets as they scored 122 runs and lost the game by six wickets. On the other hand Southern Brave beat Manchester Originals in the last game. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Southern Brave won the game. We expect Southern Brave to dominate once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

Great Britain

The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null

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Southern Brave

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Birmingham Phoenix

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1.80
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Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters

James Vince to be Southern Brave’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled against Manchester Originals. Regardless we are going to back him as he scored 424 runs last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Duckett to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Ben Duckett scored a duck in the opening game against Trent Rockets. Regardless we are going to back him as with 269 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills had a sensational start to the campaign as he bagged three wickets against Manchester Originals. Mills was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Trent Boult has been one of the most consistent T20 bowlers in the last six months. He was brilliant in IPL and MLC and we believe he will have a great season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Southern Brave

Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Southern Brave won the game. They have dominated this fixture in the past which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and you should do the same as Southern Brave will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Southern Brave to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
  • Birmingham Phoenix to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
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