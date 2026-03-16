Facts: With 424 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Southern Brave in the last campaign.

With eight wickets, Matthew Potts was the leading wicket taker for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Southern Brave made the playoffs last season and would be hoping to repeat the feat this term. They have made a sensational start to the campaign this term as they have won both games thus far and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Birmingham Phoenix with nine wickets to spare.

Northern Superchargers got off to a great start to the campaign as they beat Welsh Fire with eight wickets to spare. In the last match they lost against Trent Rockets and with one win in two matches, they are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 58%

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 42%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. In the last innings he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley heads into this campaign after a decent performance in the Test series against India. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 67* and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Southern Brave 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Jason Roy Batter Leus du Plooy Batter James Coles All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave have been sensational so far as they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Rocky Flintoff, James Fuller, Graham Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers had a brilliant start to the campaign but in the last game they lost against Trent Rockets and are fourth on the table.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Northern Superchargers have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Southern Brave 3-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Northern Superchargers won the game.

Head to Head

Southern Brave: 01

Northern Superchargers: 03

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Southern Brave to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers

Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers head into this game after both sides had made positive strides thus far and are in the mix to make the playoffs this term. Last season Southern Brave made the finals and once again this season they have been excellent thus far as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Northern Superchargers head into this game after a disappointing loss against Trent Rockets in the last game and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Southern Brave openers dominated the game against Birmingham Phoenix as they had an opening stand of 75 runs. We believe Southern Brave will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Great Britain The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null Southern Brave Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now!

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

James Vince to be Southern Brave’ top batter

James Vince was brilliant in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix as he scored 41 runs. He was sensational last season as Vince scored 424 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Dawid Malan did not have a great outing in the last match regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in T20 Blast and in the opening game he scored 41 off 29 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills did not bag any wickets in the last game regardless he was exceptional with the ball as he conceded 12 runs in ten balls and bagged three wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season even though he struggled in the last game. In the opening game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.