Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction
SBR
58%
Chance of Winning
NOS
42%
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Facts:
- With 424 runs, James Vince was the leading run scorer for Southern Brave in the last campaign.
- With eight wickets, Matthew Potts was the leading wicket taker for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning
Southern Brave made the playoffs last season and would be hoping to repeat the feat this term. They have made a sensational start to the campaign this term as they have won both games thus far and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Birmingham Phoenix with nine wickets to spare.
Northern Superchargers got off to a great start to the campaign as they beat Welsh Fire with eight wickets to spare. In the last match they lost against Trent Rockets and with one win in two matches, they are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 58%
- Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 42%
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. In the last innings he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Zak Crawley heads into this campaign after a decent performance in the Test series against India. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 67* and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Southern Brave
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that has bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Southern Brave News & Player List
Southern Brave Player List
James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Laurie Evans
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Team Form
Southern Brave have been sensational so far as they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table.
Northern Superchargers News & Player List
Northern Superchargers Player List
Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Rocky Flintoff, James Fuller, Graham Clark
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
Northern Superchargers had a brilliant start to the campaign but in the last game they lost against Trent Rockets and are fourth on the table.
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head
Northern Superchargers have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Southern Brave 3-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Northern Superchargers won the game.
Head to Head
Southern Brave: 01
Northern Superchargers: 03
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds
Southern Brave to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers
Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers head into this game after both sides had made positive strides thus far and are in the mix to make the playoffs this term. Last season Southern Brave made the finals and once again this season they have been excellent thus far as they have two wins in two games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Northern Superchargers head into this game after a disappointing loss against Trent Rockets in the last game and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match Southern Brave openers dominated the game against Birmingham Phoenix as they had an opening stand of 75 runs. We believe Southern Brave will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters
James Vince to be Southern Brave’ top batter
James Vince was brilliant in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix as he scored 41 runs. He was sensational last season as Vince scored 424 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dawid Malan to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter
Dawid Malan did not have a great outing in the last match regardless, we are going to back him once again as he was brilliant in T20 Blast and in the opening game he scored 41 off 29 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler
Tymal Mills did not bag any wickets in the last game regardless he was exceptional with the ball as he conceded 12 runs in ten balls and bagged three wickets in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler
Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season even though he struggled in the last game. In the opening game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave
- Southern Brave to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Northern Superchargers to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments