Facts: With 128 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave this season.

With 142 runs, Jordan Cox is the leading run scorer for Oval Invincibles this season.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Chance of Winning

Southern Brave had an exceptional start to the campaign as they beat Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix in the first two matches but since then their form has taken a hit as they head into this game after back to back defeats. In the last match they lost against Trent Rockets by four wickets.

On the other hand, the defending champions Oval Invincibles have once again dominated the group stages so far as they have three wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Welsh Fire. As per our calculations, Oval Invincibles are favourites in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave ’ chances of winning - 42%

Oval Invincibles’ chances of winning - 58%

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Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. He had a slow start this season but has scored 49 and 25* in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran was brilliant last season but has struggled to make an impact this term as he has scored 62 runs in four matches. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Oval Invincibles Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Oval Invincibles 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Jason Roy Batter Leus du Plooy Batter James Coles All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave had a brilliant start to the season but they head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table.

Oval Invincibles News & Player List

Oval Invincibles Player List

Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Will Jacks Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Jason Behrendorff Bowler Jordan Clark Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Oval Invincibles Team Form

Oval Invincibles have been brilliant once again this season as they have won three of the four matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Head to Head

Oval Invincibles have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Southern Brave 4-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Oval Invincibles won the game.

Head to Head

Southern Brave: 01

Oval Invincibles: 04

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave

Southern Brave and Oval Invincible head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Southern Brave had an exceptional start to the season but have struggled off late as they head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently fourth on the table. They would be hoping to turn things around at home in this game. On the other hand the defending champions have once again been flawless so far as they have three wins in four games and are well in-course to make the playoffs once again this season. So far in four games Oval Invincibles have managed an opening stand of 34, 114, 0 and 76 and in three of the four matches they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Top Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Southern Brave’ top batter

Leus du Plooy was outstanding in the last game as he scored 55 off 34 balls and was the leading run scorer. With 128 runs he remains the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Cox to be Oval Invincibles’ top batter

Jordan Cox had an exceptional game in the last outing against Welsh Fire as he scored 86* off 29 balls. So far this season Cox has scored 142 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills had a good game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets. He was the leading wicket taker last season and with seven wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker thus far for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Oval Invincibles’ top bowler

Rashid Khan has been outstanding this season. Even though he struggled in the last match he still bagged a wicket. With seven wickets, he is the one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.