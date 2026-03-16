Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction
SBR
59%
Chance of Winning
WELF
41%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl
Facts:
- With 150 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave this season.
- With 243 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire in this campaign.
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning
Southern Brave made the playoffs last season but have struggled for consistency this season. They head into this fixture against four defeats in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against London Spirit and they lost the game by 47 runs.
On the other hand, much like last season Welsh Fire have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed two wins in seven matches and are seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Trent Rockets. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Southern Brave ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 41%
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
James Coles has struggled for consistency throughout this campaign. He has scored 117 runs so far and in the last three matches he scored 7, 14 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore had a brilliant season last year but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far he has scored 97 runs with an average of 16.16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Welsh Fire
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light showers in Southampton during the game but it may not have a significant impact on the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Southern Brave News & Player List
Southern Brave Player List
James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
Laurie Evans
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
Southern Brave Team Form
Southern Brave head into this match after four defeats in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Welsh Fire News & Player List
Welsh Fire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
Welsh Fire have managed just two wins in seven matches and have been knocked out in the group stages once again this season.
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Head to Head
Southern Brave have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Welsh Fire 7-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Southern Brave won the game.
Head to Head
Southern Brave: 07
Welsh Fire: 01
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds
Welsh Fire to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave
Welsh Fire and Southern Brave head into this game after both sides have been knocked out in the group stages this season and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Southern Brave continued their domination in this fixture as they won the tie by four runs. Apart from that result, Southern Brave have lost four of the five matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Welsh Fire has once again faltered this season as they have managed just two wins in seven matches and are currently seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Southern Brave has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Welsh Fire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
Great Britain
The Rose Bowl, null
Southern Brave
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welsh Fire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Top Batters
Leus du Plooy to be Southern Brave’ top batter
Leus du Plooy did not have a great game in the last match against London Spirit but he has scored 150 runs this season and is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow struggled to make an impact last season but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout batter for his side and is also the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers
Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler
Tymal Mills missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting line up as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with eight wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler
Riley Meredith has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Welsh Fire this season. He has bagged ten wickets in five matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave
- Southern Brave to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Welsh Fire to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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