Facts: With 150 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave this season.

With 243 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire in this campaign.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Chance of Winning

Southern Brave made the playoffs last season but have struggled for consistency this season. They head into this fixture against four defeats in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against London Spirit and they lost the game by 47 runs.

On the other hand, much like last season Welsh Fire have had an underwhelming campaign this season as they have managed two wins in seven matches and are seventh on the table. In the last game they lost against Trent Rockets. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave ’ chances of winning - 59%

Welsh Fire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

James Coles has struggled for consistency throughout this campaign. He has scored 117 runs so far and in the last three matches he scored 7, 14 and 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore had a brilliant season last year but has struggled to make an impact this season. So far he has scored 97 runs with an average of 16.16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Welsh Fire 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Southampton during the game but it may not have a significant impact on the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Jason Roy Batter Leus du Plooy Batter James Coles All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave head into this match after four defeats in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have managed just two wins in seven matches and have been knocked out in the group stages once again this season.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Head to Head

Southern Brave have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Welsh Fire 7-1. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Southern Brave won the game.

Head to Head

Southern Brave: 07

Welsh Fire: 01

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Betting Odds

Welsh Fire to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave

Welsh Fire and Southern Brave head into this game after both sides have been knocked out in the group stages this season and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Southern Brave continued their domination in this fixture as they won the tie by four runs. Apart from that result, Southern Brave have lost four of the five matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Welsh Fire has once again faltered this season as they have managed just two wins in seven matches and are currently seventh on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Southern Brave has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Welsh Fire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Top Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Southern Brave’ top batter

Leus du Plooy did not have a great game in the last match against London Spirit but he has scored 150 runs this season and is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow struggled to make an impact last season but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout batter for his side and is also the leading run scorer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting line up as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with eight wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Welsh Fire this season. He has bagged ten wickets in five matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.