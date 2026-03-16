Facts: With 227 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.

With 231 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets has been one of the biggest surprises this season as no one expected them to do this sell thus far. So far this season Trent Rockets have managed five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Welsh Fire and won the game with three wickets to spare.

Even though Birmingham Phoenix have done well in the second half of the season, overall they have had an underwhelming season so far. With three wins in seven matches, Birmingham Phoenix are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 58%

Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 42%

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Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root hasn’t had a great campaign this term as he has struggled for consistency but in the last two matches Root has showcased his class with back to back half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last four games as he has scored 48, 18*, 38 and 4* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in Nottingham during the game which can have a big impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and have made the playoffs this season.

Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List

Birmingham Phoenix Player List

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Will Smeed Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Louis Kimber All-rounder Dan Mousley All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix have struggled this season as they have three wins in seven matches and have been knocked out in the group stages.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head

Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture against Trent Rockets 5-3. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 03

Birmingham Phoenix: 05

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix

Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix head into this final game for the season after both teams registered an impressive win in the last round of games. Birmingham Phoenix head into this game after two wins in the last three matches but overall this has been a disappointing campaign as they have failed to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Trent Rockets have been brilliant so far as they have managed five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Trent Rockets will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Great Britain Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Birmingham Phoenix Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 32 off 20 balls. He has been exceptional this season and with 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter

Liam Livingstone struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional this season and with 231 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers

Marcus Stoinis to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball this season as he has been the standout bowler so far for Trent Rockets. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler

Benny Howell had a decent outing in the last match against Manchester Originals as he was economical and bagged one wicket. With eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.