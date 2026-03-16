Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Prediction
TRER
58%
Chance of Winning
BIR
42%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Facts:
- With 227 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.
- With 231 runs, Liam Livingstone is the leading run scorer for Birmingham Phoenix in this campaign.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets has been one of the biggest surprises this season as no one expected them to do this sell thus far. So far this season Trent Rockets have managed five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Welsh Fire and won the game with three wickets to spare.
Even though Birmingham Phoenix have done well in the second half of the season, overall they have had an underwhelming season so far. With three wins in seven matches, Birmingham Phoenix are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Birmingham Phoenix’ chances of winning - 42%
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Root hasn’t had a great campaign this term as he has struggled for consistency but in the last two matches Root has showcased his class with back to back half centuries which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jacob Bethell had an underwhelming start to the campaign but has been brilliant in the last four games as he has scored 48, 18*, 38 and 4* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Birmingham Phoenix Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect rain in Nottingham during the game which can have a big impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Trent Rockets News & Player List
Trent Rockets Player List
Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and have made the playoffs this season.
Birmingham Phoenix News & Player List
Birmingham Phoenix Player List
Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Aneurin Donald, Chris Wood, Tom Helm, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
All-rounder
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
Birmingham Phoenix Team Form
Birmingham Phoenix have struggled this season as they have three wins in seven matches and have been knocked out in the group stages.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Head to Head
Birmingham Phoenix have an upper hand in this fixture against Trent Rockets 5-3. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets won the game.
Head to Head
Trent Rockets: 03
Birmingham Phoenix: 05
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Betting Odds
Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Birmingham Phoenix
Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix head into this final game for the season after both teams registered an impressive win in the last round of games. Birmingham Phoenix head into this game after two wins in the last three matches but overall this has been a disappointing campaign as they have failed to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Trent Rockets have been brilliant so far as they have managed five wins in seven matches and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Trent Rockets will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
Great Britain
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null
Trent Rockets
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Birmingham Phoenix
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Batters
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter
Tom Banton had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 32 off 20 balls. He has been exceptional this season and with 227 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Livingstone to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top batter
Liam Livingstone struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional this season and with 231 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix Top Bowlers
Marcus Stoinis to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler
Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball this season as he has been the standout bowler so far for Trent Rockets. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Benny Howell to be Birmingham Phoenix’ top bowler
Benny Howell had a decent outing in the last match against Manchester Originals as he was economical and bagged one wicket. With eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
- Trent Rockets to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Birmingham Phoenix to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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