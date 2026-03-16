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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

TRER

57%

Chance of Winning

MAN

43%

Parimatch

1.74
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Melbet

1.80
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.80
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Great Britain

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Trent Rockets take on Manchester Originals in the 20th game of the 2025 The Hundred at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 19 at 11:00 PM IST.
Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 175 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.
  • With 189 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.

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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets continued their exceptional form in the last game against Southern Brave and have registered three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. Southern Brave batted first and scored 140 runs, Trent Rockets managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Manchester Originals have struggled for consistency so far this season as they have managed two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they beat Northern Superchargers by 57 runs. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 57%
  • Manchester Originals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. This season he has scored 59 runs in four matches with an average of 14.75. In the last game he scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around in the last three matches as he has scored 46, 57 and 64* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87

Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Manchester Originals

2.02

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Nottingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Max Holden

All-rounder

Tom Banton

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

David Willey

All-rounder

Lockie Ferguson

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Rehan Ahmed

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have been brilliant so far this season as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, Matthew Hurst, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Mark Chapman, Tom Hartley, Sir James Anderson, George Garton, Thomas Aspinwall, Farhan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Ben McKinney

Batter

Heinrich Klaasen

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Hurst

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory

All-rounder

Scott Currie

All-rounder

Noor Ahmad

Bowler

Josh Tongue

Bowler

Sonny Baker

Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have struggled this season as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Manchester Originals 4-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 04

Manchester Originals: 01

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals to have a better opening partnership than Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals go head to head after both sides registered an impressive win in the last outing. So far Trent Rockets have had a solid campaign as they have managed three wins in four matches and another win in the upcoming game would put them in the box seat to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, much like last season, this season has been a struggle for Manchester Originals but in the last match they beat Northern Superchargers and have put them in the contention for a playoff spot this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Manchester Originals have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

Great Britain

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null

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Trent Rockets

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.74

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.80
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Manchester Originals

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.00

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton was impressive once again in the last match as he scored 49 off 38 balls. So far this season he has scored 175 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Jos Buttler did not have a great start to the season but he heads into this game after back to back half centuries. With 189 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Tongue to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Josh Tongue missed the start of the season but has been incredible in the last three matches as he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets have been pretty consistent so far and are currently second on the table. They have dominated this fixture in the past as they have managed four wins in five matches. The bookmakers have sided with Trent Rockets in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Trent Rockets to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
  • Manchester Originals to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
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