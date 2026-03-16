Facts: With 175 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.

With 189 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets continued their exceptional form in the last game against Southern Brave and have registered three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. Southern Brave batted first and scored 140 runs, Trent Rockets managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Manchester Originals have struggled for consistency so far this season as they have managed two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they beat Northern Superchargers by 57 runs. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 57%

Manchester Originals’ chances of winning - 43%

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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. This season he has scored 59 runs in four matches with an average of 14.75. In the last game he scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler did not have a great start to the campaign but has managed to turn things around in the last three matches as he has scored 46, 57 and 64* which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Manchester Originals 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Nottingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets have been brilliant so far this season as they have three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Rachin Ravindra, Matthew Hurst, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Mark Chapman, Tom Hartley, Sir James Anderson, George Garton, Thomas Aspinwall, Farhan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Ben McKinney Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Matthew Hurst All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals have struggled this season as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Manchester Originals 4-1. Both sides went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 04

Manchester Originals: 01

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals to have a better opening partnership than Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals go head to head after both sides registered an impressive win in the last outing. So far Trent Rockets have had a solid campaign as they have managed three wins in four matches and another win in the upcoming game would put them in the box seat to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, much like last season, this season has been a struggle for Manchester Originals but in the last match they beat Northern Superchargers and have put them in the contention for a playoff spot this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Manchester Originals have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Great Britain Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Manchester Originals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton was impressive once again in the last match as he scored 49 off 38 balls. So far this season he has scored 175 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Jos Buttler did not have a great start to the season but he heads into this game after back to back half centuries. With 189 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Josh Tongue to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Josh Tongue missed the start of the season but has been incredible in the last three matches as he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.