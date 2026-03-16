Facts: With 211 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets last season.

With eight wickets, Matthew Potts was the leading wicket taker for Northern Superchargers in the last campaign.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets had a decent campaign last season as they won four of the eight matches but still missed the playoffs as they ended up fifth on the table. This season they have got off to a great start as in the opening game against Birmingham Phoenix they were dominant and won the game six wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Northern Superchargers missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping for an improvement this term. They went head to head against Welsh Fire in the opening game and won the match by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 55%

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. Last season he scored 112 runs with an average of 18.66. In the opening game he scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley heads into this campaign after a par performance against India in Tests. He was sensational in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Northern Superchargers 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batting first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that has batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nottingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets did not make the playoffs last season, this year they beat Birmingham Phoenix in the opening game.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Rocky Flintoff, James Fuller, Graham Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper David Miller All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers had an underwhelming season last term but this season they won the opening game against Welsh Fire.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Northern Superchargers 3-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 03

Northern Superchargers: 01

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers to have a better opening partnership than Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers head into this season after both sides missed the playoffs last season. Both teams went head to head in the group stages and Trent Rockets dominated the game. They scored 185 runs in the game and eventually won the game by 47 runs. Trent Rockets also had a better opening partnership in the game. Both teams have had a winning start to the season which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire with eight wickets to spare. They had an opening stand of 91 runs in the match which makes us believe Northern Superchargers will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Great Britain Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton has got off to a decent start once again as he scored 43 off 29 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. He was the leading run scorer last season for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Dawid Malan headed into this tournament after yet another impressive display in T20 Blast. In the opening game against Welsh Fire, he scored 41 off 29 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Sam Cook to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Sam Cook did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with nine wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts had a decent outing in the opening game against Welsh Fire as he bagged two wickets. With eight wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.