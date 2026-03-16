Facts: With 228 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.

With 280 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets struggled last season but they have had a phenomenal campaign this season as they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and ended up second on the table. In the last final group game, they went head to head against Birmingham Phoenix and they won the game by three wickets.

Northern Superchargers headed into this final game of the season needing a win to have a chance of ending up at the top of the table. They lost against Manchester Originals by seven wickets and ended up at third on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 55%

Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign. He has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 221 runs with an average of 44.20. In the last match he scored 20 off 20 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in London during the game which can have a big impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and they ended up second on the table.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan Batter Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Graham Clark All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Matthew Potts All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers lost the last game against Manchester Originals. With five wins in eight matches, they ended up third on the table.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Superchargers 4-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 04

Northern Superchargers: 01

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers

Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers head into the playoffs after contrasting results in the final game of the season. Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in five matches. They beat Birmingham Phoenix in the finals game and made the playoffs as they ended up second on the table. On the other hand Northern Superchargers lost the final game of the season against Manchester Originals and ended up third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets dominated the game and they also ended up with a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Great Britain Kennington Oval, London, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Northern Superchargers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 228 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley has been excellent this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Crawley has scored 280 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Rehan Ahmed to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Rehan Ahmed was sensational in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix as he bagged three wickets. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season as he has been consistent and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.