Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction
TRER
55%
Chance of Winning
NOS
45%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Kennington Oval, London
Facts:
- With 228 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.
- With 280 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning
Trent Rockets struggled last season but they have had a phenomenal campaign this season as they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and ended up second on the table. In the last final group game, they went head to head against Birmingham Phoenix and they won the game by three wickets.
Northern Superchargers headed into this final game of the season needing a win to have a chance of ending up at the top of the table. They lost against Manchester Originals by seven wickets and ended up at third on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 45%
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Root did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign. He has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 221 runs with an average of 44.20. In the last match he scored 20 off 20 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect rain in London during the game which can have a big impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Trent Rockets News & Player List
Trent Rockets Player List
Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and they ended up second on the table.
Northern Superchargers News & Player List
Northern Superchargers Player List
Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Pepper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graham Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers Team Form
Northern Superchargers lost the last game against Manchester Originals. With five wins in eight matches, they ended up third on the table.
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head
Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Superchargers 4-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets won the game.
Head to Head
Trent Rockets: 04
Northern Superchargers: 01
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds
Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers
Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers head into the playoffs after contrasting results in the final game of the season. Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in five matches. They beat Birmingham Phoenix in the finals game and made the playoffs as they ended up second on the table. On the other hand Northern Superchargers lost the final game of the season against Manchester Originals and ended up third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets dominated the game and they also ended up with a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers
Great Britain
Kennington Oval, London, null
Trent Rockets
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Northern Superchargers
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter
Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 228 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter
Zak Crawley has been excellent this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Crawley has scored 280 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers
Rehan Ahmed to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler
Rehan Ahmed was sensational in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix as he bagged three wickets. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler
Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season as he has been consistent and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
- Trent Rockets to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
- Northern Superchargers to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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