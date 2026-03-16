448

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

TRER

55%

Chance of Winning

NOS

45%

Parimatch

1.87
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.90
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.90
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Kennington Oval, London

Trent Rockets take on Northern Superchargers in the Elimination game of the 2025 The Hundred at Kennington Oval, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 30 at 10:30 PM IST.
Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 228 runs, Tom Banton is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in this campaign.
  • With 280 runs, Zak Crawley is the leading run scorer for Northern Superchargers in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets struggled last season but they have had a phenomenal campaign this season as they head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and ended up second on the table. In the last final group game, they went head to head against Birmingham Phoenix and they won the game by three wickets.

Northern Superchargers headed into this final game of the season needing a win to have a chance of ending up at the top of the table. They lost against Manchester Originals by seven wickets and ended up at third on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Northern Superchargers’ chances of winning - 45%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the second half of the campaign. He has scored two half centuries in the last three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Harry Brook has been impressive so far this season as he has scored 221 runs with an average of 44.20. In the last match he scored 20 off 20 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

Northern Superchargers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets

1.92

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect rain in London during the game which can have a big impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Max Holden

All-rounder

Tom Banton

Wicket-keeper

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

David Willey

All-rounder

Lockie Ferguson

All-rounder

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

Rehan Ahmed

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and they ended up second on the table.

Northern Superchargers News & Player List

Northern Superchargers Player List

Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, David Miller, James Fuller, Pat Brown, Mitchell Stanley, Rocky Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Dawid Malan

Batter

Zak Crawley

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Dan Lawrence

All-rounder

Michael Pepper

Wicket-keeper

Graham Clark

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner

All-rounder

Matthew Potts

All-rounder

Adil Rashid

Bowler

Tom Lawes

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Northern Superchargers Team Form

Northern Superchargers lost the last game against Manchester Originals. With five wins in eight matches, they ended up third on the table.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Head to Head

Trent Rockets have an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Superchargers 4-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 04

Northern Superchargers: 01

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Northern Superchargers

Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers head into the playoffs after contrasting results in the final game of the season. Trent Rockets head into this game after four wins in five matches. They beat Birmingham Phoenix in the finals game and made the playoffs as they ended up second on the table. On the other hand Northern Superchargers lost the final game of the season against Manchester Originals and ended up third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Trent Rockets dominated the game and they also ended up with a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers

Great Britain

Kennington Oval, London, null

Icon

Trent Rockets

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.87

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.90
Icon

Northern Superchargers

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.90

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton struggled to make an impact in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season and with 228 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zak Crawley to be Northern Superchargers’ top batter

Zak Crawley has been excellent this season as he has been consistent and so far this season Crawley has scored 280 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Top Bowlers

Rehan Ahmed to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Rehan Ahmed was sensational in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix as he bagged three wickets. With ten wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Potts to be Northern Superchargers’ top bowler

Matthew Potts has been the standout bowler for Northern Superchargers this season as he has been consistent and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Trent Rockets

Northern Superchargers have struggled in this fixture in the past as Trent Rockets have won four of the last five matches which includes in the group stages earlier this season. The bookmakers are sitting on an edge in this game but we believe Trent Rockets will make the finals come Aug 30.
  • Trent Rockets to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
  • Northern Superchargers to win - 1.87 (PariMatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments