Facts: With 126 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.

With 73 runs, Leus du Plooy is the leading run scorer for Southern Brave this season.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Chance of Winning

Trent Rockets surrendered their winning start to the campaign against London Spirit in the last game. London Spirit batted first and scored 162 runs and Trent Rockets failed to chase down the target and they lost the game by 21 runs. With two wins in three matches, Trent Rockets are third on the table.

Much like their opponents, Southern Brave have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have two wins in three matches and are level on points with Trent Rockets. In the last match they lost against Northern Superchargers. As per our calculations, Southern Brave are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets ’ chances of winning - 43%

Southern Brave’ chances of winning - 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. Last season he scored 112 runs with an average of 18.66. Even though he scored 27 in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

James Coles struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 44 runs with an average of 14.66. He was brilliant in the last match as he scored 49 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Southern Brave Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nottingham during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets had a brilliant start to the campaign but lost the last match against London Spirit and are currently third on the table.

Southern Brave News & Player List

Southern Brave Player List

James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jofra Archer, Jordan Thompson, Toby Albert, Danny Briggs

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Jason Roy Batter Leus du Plooy Batter James Coles All-rounder Laurie Evans Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler

Southern Brave Team Form

Southern Brave made the playoffs last season and have two wins in three matches so far and are currently second on the table.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Head to Head

Southern Brave have an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Trent Rockets 3-2. Both sides went head to head last season and Southern Brave won the game.

Head to Head

Trent Rockets: 02

Southern Brave: 03

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Southern Brave

Trent Rockets and Southern Brave go head to head after both sides have identical records after three matches. Both sides started the season with two wins in two matches but with a defeat in the last game both teams are second and third on the table. Both sides went head to head last year and it was a close game. Trent Rockets batted first and scored 126 runs and Southern Brave won the game with two wickets to spare but it was Trent Rockets who had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Southern Brave have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches so far which makes us believe Trent Rockets will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Great Britain Trent Bridge, Nottingham, null Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Southern Brave Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Top Batters

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton was excellent once again in the last game as he scored 46 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 126 runs in three matches, he is the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Coles to be Southern Brave’ top batter

James Coles had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 49* against Northern Superchargers. He has been one of the consistent players this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson had a decent outing in the last match as he bagged one wicket against London Spirit. With five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tymal Mills to be Southern Brave’ top bowler

Tymal Mills had a good game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets. He was the leading wicket taker last season and with five wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker thus far for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.