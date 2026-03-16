Facts: With 138 runs, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire last season.

With 142 runs, Liam Dawson was the leading run scorer for London Spirit in the last campaign.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire headed into the season opener after a disappointing campaign last season as they struggled to make an impact and with two wins Welsh Fire were knocked out in the group stages. In the opening game this season they went head to head against Northern Superchargers and lost the game by eight wickets.

Much like their opponents London Spirit struggled to make an impact last season as they only had one win in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. In the opening game they struggled against Oval Invincibles and lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Welsh Fire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire ’ chances of winning - 57%

London Spirit’ chances of winning - 43%

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Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout batter last season for Welsh Fire as he was the leading run scorer last term. Even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Warner has struggled for form heading into this tournament as he had an underwhelming campaign in MLC and in the opening game he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Welsh Fire 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire struggled last season as they were knocked out in the group stages. They lost the opening game against Northern Superchargers.

London Spirit News & Player List

London Spirit Player List

Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings Batter David Warner Batter Ollie Pope Batter Kane Williamson All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

London Spirit Team Form

London Spirit had a dismal campaign last season as they had just one win in the group stages. They lost the opening game against Oval Invincibles.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Head to Head

Welsh Fire and London Spirit have identical records in this fixture as both sides have two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and London Spirit won the game.

Head to Head

Welsh Fire: 02

London Spirit: 02

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Betting Odds

Welsh Fire to have a better opening partnership than London Spirit

Welsh Fire and London Spirit head into this game after both sides struggled to make an impact in the opening game of the season. London Spirit went head to head against Oval Invincibles and were bowled out for 80 and they lost the game by six wickets. On the other hand Welsh Fire struggled against Northern Superchargers as they lost the game by eight wickets. Both teams missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture. Even though Welsh Fire struggled in the opening game, they openers had a decent game as Welsh Fire managed to have an opening stand of 62 runs which makes us believe Welsh Fire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow was one of the top performers last season for Welsh Fire and once again he has got off to a decent start as he scored 42 off 23 balls and was the leading run scorer in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’ top batter

Keaton Jennings struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he was sensational for Lancashire in T20 Blast and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the domestic campaign this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler

Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. In the opening game Dawson bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.