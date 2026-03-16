Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Match Prediction
WELF
57%
Chance of Winning
LON
43%
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Facts:
- With 138 runs, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire last season.
- With 142 runs, Liam Dawson was the leading run scorer for London Spirit in the last campaign.
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Chance of Winning
Welsh Fire headed into the season opener after a disappointing campaign last season as they struggled to make an impact and with two wins Welsh Fire were knocked out in the group stages. In the opening game this season they went head to head against Northern Superchargers and lost the game by eight wickets.
Much like their opponents London Spirit struggled to make an impact last season as they only had one win in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. In the opening game they struggled against Oval Invincibles and lost the game by six wickets. As per our calculations, Welsh Fire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Welsh Fire ’ chances of winning - 57%
- London Spirit’ chances of winning - 43%
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout batter last season for Welsh Fire as he was the leading run scorer last term. Even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Warner has struggled for form heading into this tournament as he had an underwhelming campaign in MLC and in the opening game he scored nine which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
London Spirit Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Welsh Fire
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in London during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Welsh Fire News & Player List
Welsh Fire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
Welsh Fire struggled last season as they were knocked out in the group stages. They lost the opening game against Northern Superchargers.
London Spirit News & Player List
London Spirit Player List
Ashton Turner, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Jafer Chohan, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
London Spirit Team Form
London Spirit had a dismal campaign last season as they had just one win in the group stages. They lost the opening game against Oval Invincibles.
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Head to Head
Welsh Fire and London Spirit have identical records in this fixture as both sides have two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and London Spirit won the game.
Head to Head
Welsh Fire: 02
London Spirit: 02
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Betting Odds
Welsh Fire to have a better opening partnership than London Spirit
Welsh Fire and London Spirit head into this game after both sides struggled to make an impact in the opening game of the season. London Spirit went head to head against Oval Invincibles and were bowled out for 80 and they lost the game by six wickets. On the other hand Welsh Fire struggled against Northern Superchargers as they lost the game by eight wickets. Both teams missed the playoffs last season and would be hoping to turn things around in this fixture. Even though Welsh Fire struggled in the opening game, they openers had a decent game as Welsh Fire managed to have an opening stand of 62 runs which makes us believe Welsh Fire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, null
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Top Batters
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow was one of the top performers last season for Welsh Fire and once again he has got off to a decent start as he scored 42 off 23 balls and was the leading run scorer in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings to be London Spirit’ top batter
Keaton Jennings struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to stick with him once again as he was sensational for Lancashire in T20 Blast and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler
Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the domestic campaign this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Liam Dawson to be London Spirit’ top bowler
Liam Dawson was the standout bowler last season as with seven wickets he was the leading wicket taker. In the opening game Dawson bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Welsh Fire
- Welsh Fire to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- London Spirit to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments