Facts: With 128 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire this season.

With 132 runs, Phil Salt was the leading run scorer for Manchester Originals this season.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire went into this campaign after an underwhelming season last term. Once again they have struggled to make an impact in this campaign as they have lost back to back games and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match, they lost against London Spirit by eight runs.

Much like their opponents, Manchester Originals have stuttered this season as they registered back to back defeats at the start but in the last game they managed to turn things around and beat London Spirit by ten runs. As per our calculations, Manchester Originals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire ’ chances of winning - 43%

Manchester Originals’ chances of winning - 57%

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Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the standout batter last season for Welsh Fire as he was the leading run scorer last term. In the two games thus far he has scored 10 and 4 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled for consistency but in the last game Buttler scored 46 off 37 balls against London Spirit which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Manchester Originals Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Manchester Originals 2.12 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cardiff during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire struggled last season and have started this campaign with back to back defeats and are currently seventh on the table.

Manchester Originals News & Player List

Manchester Originals Player List

Philip Salt (c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson, Sonny Baker, Ben McKinney, George Garton, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Tom Aspinwall All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Lewis Gregory All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Manchester Originals Team Form

Manchester Originals lost the first two matches this season but in the last game they beat London Spirit and registered their first win of the season.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Head to Head

Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals have identical records in this fixture as both sides have two wins. Last season both sides went head to head and Manchester Originals won the game.

Head to Head

Welsh Fire: 02

Manchester Originals: 02

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Betting Odds

Manchester Originals to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the season so far. Both teams head into this game after two defeats so far and a result in this fixture could have significant impact on the league table. Both sides went head to head last season and Welsh Fire dominated the game as they won the tie with eight wickets to spare. This season Welsh Fire are yet to register a single point this season as they have lost both games thus far and would be hoping to turn things around. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Welsh Fire has conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Manchester Originals will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow continued his excellent form in the last match as he scored 86* against London Spirit. In two matches he has scored 42 and 86 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt to be Manchester Originals’ top batter

Phil Salt continued his excellent form in the last game against London Spirit as he scored 31 off 20 balls. With 132 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the domestic campaign this season. So far this season he has been excellent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Scott Currie to be Manchester Originals’ top bowler

Scott Currie has been solid once again this season. He has been the stand out bowler thus far and with five wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.