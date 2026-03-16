Facts: With 235 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire in this campaign.

With 195 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning

Welsh Fire head into this game after an impressive result in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix. Birmingham Phoenix scored 138 runs and Welsh Fire won the game with eight wickets to spare. Welsh Fire have managed two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Trent Rockets head into this fixture after a disappointing defeat against Oval Invincibles in the last game. They have been solid so far this season as with four wins in six games, Trent Rockets are second on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire ’ chances of winning - 41%

Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 59%

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Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled to make an impact this season, so far this season he has scored 96 runs with an average of 19.20. In the last innings he scored 25 runs regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. This season he has scored 139 runs in five matches with an average of 23.16. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Cardiff during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Welsh Fire News & Player List

Welsh Fire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell Batter Luke Wells Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Welsh Fire Team Form

Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Trent Rockets News & Player List

Trent Rockets Player List

Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Hose Batter Tom Alsop Batter Joe Root Batter Max Holden All-rounder Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Lockie Ferguson All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Trent Rockets Team Form

Trent Rockets head into this game after a defeat against Oval Invincibles. They are currently second on the table.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Head to Head

Trent Rockets have a better head to head record in this fixture against Welsh Fire 3-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Welsh Fire won the game.

Head to Head

Welsh Fire: 01

Trent Rockets: 03

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds

Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just two wins in six matches and need a perfect run in the remaining two matches to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, even though Trent Rockets lost the last game against Oval Invincibles they have been sensational this season as they have registered four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table, another win would seal a playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trent Rockets have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Great Britain Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, null Welsh Fire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.11 Bet Now! Trent Rockets Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter

Jonny Bairstow once again had a solid outing in the last game as he scored 35 off 21 balls. So far this season he has scored 235 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter

Tom Banton did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 195 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler

Riley Meredith returned in the starting lineup and bagged two wickets against Birmingham Phoenix. So far he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler

Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball this season as he has been the standout bowler so far for Trent Rockets. With seven wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.