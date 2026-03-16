Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Match Prediction
WELF
41%
Chance of Winning
TRER
59%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Facts:
- With 235 runs, Jonny Bairstow is the leading run scorer for Welsh Fire in this campaign.
- With 195 runs, Tom Banton was the leading run scorer for Trent Rockets in the last campaign.
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Chance of Winning
Welsh Fire head into this game after an impressive result in the last game against Birmingham Phoenix. Birmingham Phoenix scored 138 runs and Welsh Fire won the game with eight wickets to spare. Welsh Fire have managed two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Trent Rockets head into this fixture after a disappointing defeat against Oval Invincibles in the last game. They have been solid so far this season as with four wins in six games, Trent Rockets are second on the table. As per our calculations, Trent Rockets are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Welsh Fire ’ chances of winning - 41%
- Trent Rockets’ chances of winning - 59%
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Kohler-Cadmore has struggled to make an impact this season, so far this season he has scored 96 runs with an average of 19.20. In the last innings he scored 25 runs regardless we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Joe Root hasn’t played much of T20 cricket in the recent past. This season he has scored 139 runs in five matches with an average of 23.16. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Welsh Fire Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Trent Rockets Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Trent Rockets
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Cardiff during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Welsh Fire News & Player List
Welsh Fire Player List
Jonny Bairstow (wk), Steven Smith, Luke Wells, Tom Abell (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Saif Zaib, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith, Stephen Eskinazi, Mason Crane, Ajeet Dale, Ben Kellaway
Predicted Playing XI
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Jonny Bairstow
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Paul Walter
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Welsh Fire Team Form
Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches and are currently seventh on the table.
Trent Rockets News & Player List
Trent Rockets Player List
Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton (wk), David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Alsop, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam James Cook, Sam Hain, George Linde, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson, Dillon Pennington
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey
|
All-rounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
Trent Rockets Team Form
Trent Rockets head into this game after a defeat against Oval Invincibles. They are currently second on the table.
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Head to Head
Trent Rockets have a better head to head record in this fixture against Welsh Fire 3-1. Both teams went head to head last season and Welsh Fire won the game.
Head to Head
Welsh Fire: 01
Trent Rockets: 03
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Betting Odds
Trent Rockets to have a better opening partnership than Welsh Fire
Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Welsh Fire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just two wins in six matches and need a perfect run in the remaining two matches to stay in contention of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, even though Trent Rockets lost the last game against Oval Invincibles they have been sensational this season as they have registered four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table, another win would seal a playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Trent Rockets have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
Great Britain
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, null
Welsh Fire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Trent Rockets
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Top Batters
Jonny Bairstow to be Welsh Fire’ top batter
Jonny Bairstow once again had a solid outing in the last game as he scored 35 off 21 balls. So far this season he has scored 235 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Banton to be Trent Rockets’ top batter
Tom Banton did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 195 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Welsh Fire’ top bowler
Riley Meredith returned in the starting lineup and bagged two wickets against Birmingham Phoenix. So far he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Welsh Fire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marcus Stoinis to be Trent Rockets’ top bowler
Marcus Stoinis has been brilliant with the ball this season as he has been the standout bowler so far for Trent Rockets. With seven wickets, he is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trent Rockets
- Welsh Fire to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
- Trent Rockets to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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