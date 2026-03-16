Facts: Grace Harris has scored 4554 runs in 228 T20 innings at a strike rate of 131.81 with three hundreds and 20 fifties

Ellyse Perry has scored 8563 runs in 312 T20 innings at an impressive average of 40.39 and has also picked up 271 wickets

Emily Arlott was the highest wicket-taker for the Phoenix from last season, with 11 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 8.22. She has picked up 7 wickets in 4 innings so far this season

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women just seem to have forgotten how to win, as they have now lost three matches in a row. They need the experience of Ellyse Perry to come to the fore quickly and Emma Lamb to cash in on her promising start. Emily Arlott needs more support in the bowling department as she has been the lone shining light.

On the other hand, London Spirit Women were handed a reality check by Trent Rockets Women as the loss by 33 runs ended their three-match winning streak. Grace Harris continues to be reliable as well as explosive and that gives the Spirit’s batting great balance and depth. While they have not picked up wickets in heaps, the Spirit have been collectively solid as a bowling unit and would be hoping for more of the same.

BMP-W’s chance of winning is 44%

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 56%

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Betting Tips

Grace Harris has been simply brilliant in The Hundred Women 2025 so far, with 165 runs from four innings. With 4554 T20 runs and a career strike rate of 131.81, she has shown that she can be a mix of prolific as well as explosive, and that makes betting on her an absolute no-brainer. Ellyse Perry has 8563 runs and 271 wickets to her name in T20s, and so some indifferent form in The Hundred Women 2025 so far shouldn’t dishearten you from placing a decent stake on her. Emily Arlott is an underrated pick as she continues to chip in with some vital wickets in every outing.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Toss Prediction

Teams that have won the toss have chosen to bat or bowl first seven times each in the first 14 completed games of The Hundred Women 2025. Despite this even split, teams batting first have won eight out of the 14 games, while the remaining six games have been won by chasing teams. In both the games played at Edgbaston so far this season, teams batting first have won.

Weather Report

The probability of precipitation at Edgbaston on Sunday is just 8% in the evening, according to AccuWeather. This means that there doesn’t seem to be a high possibility of the fourth game of The Hundred Women 2025 being unaffected by rain interruptions.

Birmingham Phoenix-W Player List

Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Phoebe Brett, Emily Arlott

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-Keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Marie Kelly Batter Emily Arlott All-rounder Alisa Lister Batter Megan Schutt Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix-W Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women won their opening game of the season against Trent Rockets Women. However, since then, they have lost their way a bit as they have lost three matches in a row. They find themselves in seventh position on the points table with just four points and an NRR of -0.830.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Eva Gray Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women won their first three games of The Hundred Women 2025 in a row and were in sensational form before they were stopped in their tracks by the Rockets, handing them a loss by 33 runs. The Spirit are third in the points table with 12 points and an NRR of +0.116.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Head-To-Head

London Spirit Women have a clean sweep when it comes to head-to-head record against Birmingham Phoenix Women, as they have won all four of their previous encounters.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Birmingham Phoenix Women had managed an average of 54 runs in the first six overs in the Women’s Hundred 2024 and that tells a lot about their powerplay dominance. They are a side with a lot of batting firepower and one that will keep them glued together in the ongoing season as well. So back them to have a solid crack in the next match.

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Emma Lamb has been the lone promising batter in what has been a disappointing batting performance from the Phoenix so far this season. She has scored 97 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 144.77 with a half-century to her name. It seems like a big knock is just around the corner for her and it would be a smart choice to back her with a decent stake.

Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris has been simply sensational in the middle order for London Spirit Women this season and has enjoyed the extra responsibility that she has had. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition and the highest for Spirit, with 165 runs from four innings at an outstanding average of 82.50 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 173.68. It is a no-brainer to place a bet on her.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs London Spirit-W Best Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Emily Arlott was the highest wicket-taker for the Phoenix last season with 11 scalps to her name, and she has continued her good form this season too, picking up seven wickets from four innings at an economy rate of 8.65. So what are you waiting for?

Issy Wong to be London Spirit Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

England speedster Issy Wong has been the pick of the bowlers for the Spirit this season, with 4 wickets from as many games. While she can be a bit expensive at times, she can pick wickets and rush the batters with her extra pace. She can also make the ball talk and one can take a smart punt on her.