Facts: With 303 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 137.10, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the highest run-scorer of The Hundred Women 2024

Ellyse Perry has scored a staggering 6129 runs in 176 T20 innings and has also picked up as many as 100 wickets.

Emily Arlott was the highest wicket-taker for the Phoenix from last season, with 11 wickets from eight games at an economy rate of 8.22

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women will be hopeful of their Australian duo of Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry to come good. An explosive opener, Voll has scored 1509 runs in 74 innings at a strike rate of 122.5 with five half-centuries. Adding the experience of Ellyse Perry and the bowling quality of Megan Schutt, the Phoenix have a nice mix of overseas firepower.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets Women will bank on the all-round might of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ashleigh Gardner.Sciver-Brunt was the highest run-scorer in the previous season with 303 runs from 8 games and will be keen to continue the pristine form she had shown.

BMP’s chance of winning is 46%

TRT’s chance of winning is 54%

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Betting Tips

In 176 T20 innings, Perry has scored a staggering 6129 runs at an average of 47.9 and has also picked up 100 wickets. Betting on her is an absolute no-brainer. Nat Sciver-Brunt is another high-quality all-rounder who topped the batting charts last season and will be a safe bet to begin with this season. Ashleigh Gardner’s 10 wickets last season, alongside her power-hitting ability, make her an enticing choice to bet on.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss at Edgbaston are likely to opt to bat first if we are to see the results of The Hundred Women 2024 at the venue. Out of the four games, two games were won by the team batting first and one by the team chasing, with one ending in no result.

Weather Report

The probability of precipitation at Edgbaston on Friday drops from 8% in the daytime to just 3% at the time of the game, according to AccuWeather. This means that there doesn’t seem to be a high possibility of the fourth game of The Hundred Women 2025 being affected by rain interruptions,

Birmingham Phoenix-W Player List

Georgia Voll (o), Ellyse Perry (o), Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt (o), Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Phoebe Brett, Emily Arlott

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-Keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Marie Kelly Batter Emily Arlott All-rounder Charis Pavely Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Bethan Ellis Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix-W Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women won just three games out of their eight in The Hundred Women 2024 season and finished on seven points in seventh position. Naturally, they couldn’t qualify for the Eliminator, but they will aim to better the result this time around.

Trent Rockets-W Player List

Nat Sciver‑Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner (o), Alana King (o), Heather Graham (o), Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Emma Jones, Alexa Stonehouse, Ellie Threlkeld, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Ellie Threlkeld Wicket-Keeper Alana King Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Emma Jones Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

Trent Rockets-W Team Form

The Trent Rockets had a rather under-par season in The Hundred Women 2024. They managed to win four out of their eight games, but eight points weren’t enough for them to proceed to the Eliminator.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Head-To-Head

The Phoenix have a superior head-to-head record against the Rockets as the former have won three out of the five encounters that the two teams have had in the competition’s history, with the latter winning the remaining two.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Birmingham Phoenix Women had managed an average of 54 runs in the first six overs in the Women’s Hundred 2024 and that tells a lot about their powerplay dominance. They are a side with a lot of batting firepower and one that will keep them glued together in the ongoing season as well. So back them to have a solid crack in the next match.

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ellyse Perry was the standout performer with the bat for the Phoenix in The Hundred Women 2024, finishing as their leading run-scorer. She amassed 203 runs in eight innings at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 125.30. Given her consistency and experience, she remains a reliable pick to back in this fixture.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nat Sciver-Brunt enjoyed a stellar campaign in The Hundred Women 2024, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer. Across eight matches, she piled up 303 runs at a remarkable average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 137.30, registering three half-centuries. Given her form and consistency, she is undoubtedly one of the safest picks to back in this contest.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Trent Rockets-W Best Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Emily Arlott emerged as Birmingham Phoenix’s standout bowler in The Hundred Women 2024, finishing as their leading wicket-taker. She claimed 11 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 8.22. Backing her to continue her fine form could be a smart move in this contest.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Star Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was Trent Rockets Women’s standout performer with the ball last season, picking up 10 wickets in eight matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.86. Her knack for striking in the powerplay and versatility to bowl at any stage of the innings make her a strong player to back in this fixture.