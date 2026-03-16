Facts: Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 126 runs at an average of 25.75

Em Arlott is the highest wicket-taker for Birmingham Phoenix-W this season, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 9.0

Hayley Matthews has already taken eight wickets in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred at an average of 11

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix are one of the sides who have struggled the most in the competition, despite their star-studded top three in the form of Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, and skipper Ellyse Perry. But they have a strong ability to pull through and make a strong impact.

Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, still winless after five matches, will be eager to finally open their account and avoid sinking further in the table. Their hopes once again lie with Hayley Matthews, who has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing campaign, leading with both bat and ball. To stand a chance against Phoenix, however, Fire will need significant contributions from their middle order.

BRP-W’s chance of winning is 56%

WEF-W’s chance of winning is 44%

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Betting Tips

Bet on Emma Lamb. One of the most impressive batters in the competition, Lamb has already amassed 120 runs in the Women’s Hundred 2025 at an average of 24.00 and you need to trust her to deliver. Em Arlott is brilliant with the ball and there has to be a good chance to make money if you have a stake on her. Sophia Dunkley continues to be a solid batter and there is no way that stake runs out.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Match Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has hosted 52 Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning 31 games as compared to 20 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings winning score is 140/7 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 154/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 22% chance of precipitation in the match between Birmingham Phoenix-W and Welsh Fire-W.

Birmingham Phoenix-W Player List

Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Phoebe Brett, Emily Arlott

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-Keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Marie Kelly Batter Emily Arlott All-rounder Alisa Lister Batter Megan Schutt Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix-W Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women won their opening game of the season against Trent Rockets Women. However, since then, they have lost their way a bit as they have lost four matches in a row. They find themselves in seventh position on the points table with just four points and an NRR of -1.551.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Emily Windsor All-rounder Katie George Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

Welsh Fire Women have lost all five games in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred 2025, sitting at the bottom of the table.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Head-To-Head

Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women have faced each other four times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former winning three games as compared to a solitary win by Welsh Fire.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite their struggles this season, Birmingham Phoenix have done decently well in the powerplay, having a combined strike rate of 134 in the first 36 balls of the innings. Emma Lamb is at the centre of it, having scored at a run-rate of 8.7 herself, which tells a story of its own. So what are you waiting for?

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Best Batters

Emma Lamb to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

The highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix this season, Emma Lamb has amassed 120 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 150.00. In her T20 career, Lamb has scored 1859 runs at an average of 27.74 at a strike rate of 123.2. Her balls per dismissal ratio of 22.5 further ensures that we are betting on the right person to deliver.

Sophia Dunkley to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sophia Dunkley is the highest run-scorer for Welsh Fire in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred, scoring 126 runs at an average of 25.75. One of the most successful batters in the Hundred over the years, scoring 977 runs at an average of 31.53 at a strike rate of 129.76, with six half-centuries in the league. You have all the reasons to bank on her to deliver.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Welsh Fire-W Best Bowlers

Em Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Em Arlott is the highest wicket-taker for Birmingham Phoenix-W this season, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 9.0. They are incredible numbers to show for. Just back her to deliver, alright?

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the most successful all-rounders in the format, Hayley Matthews has already taken eight wickets in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred at an average of 11. That is as good as it gets. So you need to have a decent stake in her performance and expect her to deliver big.