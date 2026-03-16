Facts: Meg Lanning has racked up 8,013 runs at an average of 37.26 and a strike rate of 120.2

Megan Schutt’s record in the shortest format is nothing short of elite - 312 wickets at an average of 19.6 and a strike rate of 18.8

In Women’s T20s, Kapp has managed 302 wickets at an average of 19.3 and an economy rate of 5.6

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Chance of Winning

Birmingham Phoenix Women head into the clash with a win and a loss from their opening two games, eager to build some early-season momentum. Georgia Voll’s clean striking and Emma Lamb’s adaptability at the top offer a strong start, while skipper Ellyse Perry’s all-round brilliance remains central to their plans. With Megan Schutt’s experience and precision leading the bowling attack, Phoenix have the tools to challenge any opponent.

Oval Invincibles Women, despite two narrow defeats, boast a line-up brimming with match-winners. Skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill anchors the innings with composure, Meg Lanning brings world-class run-scoring consistency, and Alice Capsey’s fearless batting adds firepower in the middle. Amanda-Jade Wellington’s guile with the ball could prove decisive as the Invincibles aim to get their first points on the board.

BMP-W’s chance of winning is 44%

OVI-W’s chance of winning is 56%

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Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Tips

Consider backing Ellyse Perry to steady the innings for Birmingham Phoenix while chipping in with key overs. Keep an eye on Georgia Voll for a quick-fire start at the top, and Megan Schutt for those crucial early wickets. For Oval Invincibles, Meg Lanning is always a safe bet for runs, and Alice Capsey’s all-round ability could deliver points with both bat and ball.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles-W’s opening partnership over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix-W's opening partnership over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Match Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has witnessed 50 Women’s T20 matches, with teams batting first winning 29 times compared to 20 victories for sides chasing. The average first-innings total here is 139/7, while teams generally need around 153/6 to secure a win batting first.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 21% chance of precipitation in the match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Oval Invincibles Women.

Birmingham Phoenix Women Player List

Georgia Voll, Emma Lamb, Marie Kelly, Ellyse Perry (c), Amy Jones (wk), Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Em Arlott, Megan Schutt, Millie Taylor, Hannah Baker, Georgie Boyce, Bethan Ellis, Mary Taylor, Phoebe Brett

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Ailsa Lister Batter Marie Kelly All-rounder Em Arlott Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix Women Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women, led by Ellyse Perry, lost their opening game of the season to Trent Rockets Women despite Emma Lamb and Em Arlott’s best efforts. But in the next game, they beat Trent Rockets Women by 11 runs.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner, Phoebe Franklin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tash Farrant, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Rebecca Odgers, Rachel Slater, Daisy Gibb, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Joanne Gardner Batter Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women made it to the semi-finals of the Women’s Hundred 2024 but this year, they started the 2025 campaign with a couple of losses.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles Women have an incredible dominance against Birmingham Phoenix Women, having beaten them in all five head-to-head encounters.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Meg Lanning, and Alice Capsey lead the charge at the top for Oval Invincibles Women, and that’s a promising sign for this market. With a combined strike rate of 163 in the powerplay, they bring plenty of early intent. In the 2024 edition, the side averaged 51 runs in the first six overs, making a punt on their fast start a smart move.

Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Great Britain Edgbaston, Birmingham, null Birmingham Phoenix (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Oval Invincibles (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Has there ever been a better player than Ellyse Perry in women’s cricket? Well, not in my book. Perry has piled up 8,376 runs in the shortest format at an average of 41.26 and a strike rate of 114.4. With 53 fifties and a couple of centuries to her name, she’s proven time and again why she’s a cut above. So really, what are you waiting for?

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most prolific run-scorers in women’s cricket, Meg Lanning has racked up 8,013 runs at an average of 37.26 and a strike rate of 120.2. She kicked off this year’s Hundred with a massive 85, then backed it up with a 56 against Manchester Originals — the kind of form that makes backing her in the upcoming match a no-brainer.

Birmingham Phoenix-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Megan Schutt’s record in the shortest format is nothing short of elite -312 wickets at an average of 19.6 and a strike rate of 18.8 underline her consistency and class. The Aussie pacer thrives under pressure, and with her ability to strike at crucial moments, she’s a high-value pick to keep delivering in the upcoming clash.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp is the most celebrated bowler in the Oval Invincibles Women's side, having done quite well with the ball over the years. In Women’s T20s, Kapp has managed 302 wickets at an average of 19.3 and an economy rate of 5.6. His strike rate of 20.7 tells you why backing her is a good option.