Facts: Kira Chathli won the Player of the Match award in the Spirit’s previous game against the Phoenix for her sensational knock of 69 off just 35 balls.

Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 199 runs from 5 innings at an outstanding average of 66.33.

Kate Cross has 42 wickets in 35 matches in her The Hundred Women career at an economy rate of just 7.41.

London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Chance of Winning

London Spirit Women won their previous game against Birmingham Phoenix Women by a massive margin of 88 runs and will be high on confidence. Kira Chathli starred with the bat and Grace Harris continued her rich vein of form. Charlie Dean and Eva Gray’s partnership with the ball is proving to be a game-changer for the Spirit.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers Women would be disappointed after losing their previous game to Manchester Originals by just five runs. However, all is not lost as Phoebe Litchfield has started to find consistency with the bat, and Annabel Sutherland’s all-round brilliance always keeps her in the game. Kate Cross and Linsey Smith doing well with the ball is really crucial for the Superchargers’ chances.

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 57%

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 43%

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London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Tips

Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 so far and has already scored 199 runs in just five innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 180.90. She should be one of your first betting picks. Phoebe Litchfield has found some form of late, with 90 runs in her last two innings that included a match-winning half-century against the Phoenix. She will also be a smart pick to place a bet on. It will be a nice option to place a decent stake on her.

London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Toss Prediction

In the 19 completed games of The Women’s Hundred 2025, teams have opted to bat first 10 times and bowl first nine times. However, the results are in favor of teams batting first as they have won 12 of the 19 games, with teams chasing having won the remaining seven. Both games at Lord’s so far this season have been won by teams batting first.

Weather Report

With just a 25% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are high chances of the 22nd game of Women’s Hundred going ahead without any rain interruptions.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Eva Gray Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women returned to winning ways in their previous game with a massive 88-run win over Birmingham Phoenix Women. They have won four out of their five games so far this season with 16 points on the board and are in second position with an NRR of +0.788.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers Women lost their previous game against Manchester Originals Women in a last-over thriller. Despite that, they are still sitting pretty in 3rd position in the points table with three wins from five matches and 12 points and an NRR of +0.857.

London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Head-To-Head

London Spirit Women have an even head-to-head record with Northern Superchargers Women, as out of the four games the two have played, both teams have won two times each.

London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Odds

London Spirit-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

London Spirit have done well in the ongoing season in the first six overs of the innings, having scored at a strike rate of 142. That is as good as it gets and one that tells you why they may repeat the heroics in the upcoming match as well. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make sure you have a solid chance to cash on.

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London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Batters

Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris has been in brilliant form so far this season for London Spirit Women and has also been the second-highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025. In five innings, she has scored 199 runs at a sensational average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 180.90 with two half-centuries to her name. On her day, she can single-handedly destroy the opposition bowling attacks and this makes her a safe option to bet on.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield of late has found some form with 90 runs in her previous two innings, including a match-winning half-century. She has that X-factor and can play shota all around the dial, making it very difficult to bowl at her. Her recent form shows that betting on her can be a smart move. So what are you waiting for?

London Spirit-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be London Spirit-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Eva Gray has been the highest wicket-taker for London Spirit Women so far in The Hundred Women 2025 and has been impressive of late as well, fresh off figures of 2/13 in their massive win over the Phoenix. She has picked up seven wickets from five innings and should be an underrated pick to place a bet on for her wicket-taking ability despite being a tad expensive.

Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kate Cross has been the pick of the bowlers from the Superchargers this season so far, as she has picked up seven wickets from five innings at an economy rate of just 7.02. She often goes under the radar but is mighty effective and accurate with her line and length. It shouldn’t harm to place a decent stake on her.