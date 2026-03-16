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London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Match Prediction

LON

38%

Chance of Winning

OVA

62%

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Great Britain

Lord’s

London Spirit Women will take on Oval Invincibles Women in the opening game of The Hundred Women 2025 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London on August 5, 2025 (Tuesday), at 7:15 PM IST. This is a repeat of the Eliminator from the last season, where the Spirit beat the Invincibles on their way to the title.

Facts:

  • With 229 runs from 10 games, Georgia Redmayne was the third-highest run-scorer last season of The Hundred Women.
  • Sarah Glenn was the second-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women last season with 13 wickets from 10 games.
  • Overall, in her T20 career, Marizanne Kapp has 298 wickets at a scarcely believable average of 19.4 and a strike rate of 20.7.

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London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Chance of Winning

Despite losing some experienced players from their title-winning season, London Spirit Women will be thrilled with the acquisition of hard-hitting Australian all-rounder Grace Harris. The likes of Charlie Dean and Danielle Gibson give quality and depth in the all-round department.

On the other hand, Oval Invincibles Women boast of some powerful names in their squad, with the likes of former Australian skipper Meg Lanning, who would be instrumental at the top of the order. They have also added the world-class all-rounder in Marizanne Kapp, who has had a history of stepping up in big games in franchise T20 leagues.

  • LNS-W’s chance of winning is 38%
  • OIN-W’s chance of winning is 62%

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London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Tips

Picking Grace Harris is a no-brainer. The explosive batter has the ability to bat anywhere in the top six and is capable of single-handedly winning the game for her side with her brute hitting. Meg Lanning is another safe pick for starters as she promises consistency and world-class quality as a batter at the top of the order. Marizanne Kapp’s ability to score crucial runs with the bat and wreak havoc with the new ball makes her a reliable pick to bet on.

London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Toss Prediction

Lord’s hosted five games of The Hundred Women last year, and on all five occasions, the team that won the toss opted to bowl first. This paints a clear picture that toss-winning teams back themselves to chase down the target. The team batting first won only once in those five games, with the teams chasing winning three times and one match ending in a tie.

Weather Report

With just 1% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are high chances of the first game of The Hundred Women going ahead without any rain interruptions.

London Spirit-W Player List

Grace Harris (o), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma (o), Georgia Redmayne (o), Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Heather Knight, Issy Wong, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne

Wicket-Keeper

Grace Harris

All-rounder

Cordelia Griffith

Batter

Danielle Gibson

All-rounder

Charlie Dean

All-rounder

Charli Knott

All-rounder

Sarah Glenn

Bowler

Issy Wong

Bowler

Tara Norris

Bowler

Sophie Munro

Bowler

Eva Gray

Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit-W secured third position last year with four wins from their eight games and accumulated a total of nine points. However, they fought their way to the title by beating the Oval Invincibles-W in the Eliminator and Welsh Fire-W in the final.

Oval Invincibles-W Player List

Marizanne Kapp (o), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (o), Meg Lanning (o), Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Wicket-Keeper

Meg Lanning

Batter

Alice Capsey

Batter

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder

Paige Scholfield

All-rounder

Jo Gardner

All-rounder

Sophia Smale

All-rounder

Amanda Jade-Wellington

Bowler

Tash Farrant

Bowler

Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Bowler

Kalea Moore

Bowler

Oval Invincibles-W Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women had an impressive run in the league phase of The Hundred Women last year as they were able to finish in second place with five wins from eight games, only separated from Welsh Fire-W in the top spot due to net run rate. However, they lost the Eliminator to London Spirit-W by eight wickets.

London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Head-To-Head

London Spirit-W have faced off against Oval Invincibles-W five times in The Hundred Women, with the Invincibles emerging victorious three times and the Spirit winning on one occasion, with one game ending in a tie.

London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

When your top order consists the likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Meg Lanning, and Alice Capsey, you can imagine the kind of dominance you can expect from the top of the order. They are one of the strongest sides in the Women’s Hundred, having had a collective powerplay strike of 148 in the last three years. So back them to do well.

London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W

Great Britain

Lord’s, null

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London Spirit (w)

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London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be London Spirit-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most promising batters in women’s cricket going around, Georgia Redmayne was the third-highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women last year with 229 runs in 10 games. She was also the highest run-scorer from her side and promises consistency at the top of the order. So backing her is a no-brainer.

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

There aren’t many batters in women’s cricket who can match the versatility of Meg Lanning, who has amassed a total of 7872 runs in Women’s T20s at a massive average of 36.95 and a strike rate of 119.7. With three centuries and 57 half-centuries, her career stands as a testament to incredible success. So backing her to do well is a solid option here.

London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Bowlers

Sarah Glenn to be London Spirit-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sarah Glenn was the second-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2024 and the highest from the London Spirit-W. She picked up 13 wickets in 10 games at an incredible economy rate of 5.95. With such a great record to back her credentials, we can hope that she is a safe bet to begin with this season.

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp has always been a potent weapon with the new ball and has already produced incredible performances in the previous editions of The Hundred Women. She picked up 11 wickets in nine games last season at an outstanding economy rate of 5.16 with best figures of 4/11. Overall, in her T20 career, she has 298 wickets at a scarcely believable average of 19.4 and a strike rate of 20.7. Talk about dominance.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Oval Invincibles Women

Bet on Oval Invincibles Women to win the game against the London Spirit Women. The Invincibles have a better head-to-head record against the Spirit and also have the experience and match-winning capabilities of the likes of Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp. So trusting them to win the upcoming clash is a smart move.
  • OIN-W to Win - 1.60 (Parimatch)
  • LNS-W to Win - 2.25 (Parimatch)
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