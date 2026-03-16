Facts: Nat Sciver-Brunt was the highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women last season with 303 runs at a brilliant average of 60.60.

Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 157 runs from 3 games, with a top score of a blazing 89 against Oval Invincibles Women.

Overall, in her T20 career, Alana King has picked up 157 wickets from 148 innings at an economy rate of just 6.87.

London Spirit-W vs Trent Rockets-W Chance of Winning

London Spirit Women will be hopeful that Grace Harris continues her rich vein of form in the middle order after a fabulous start to the season with three wins in a row. The new-ball pairing of Tara Norris and Issy Wong, coupled with Sarah Glenn’s wrist spin, gives the bowling department a lot of strength and depth.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets need their big players to step up as they are on a two-match losing streak with no points to show so far this season. World-class all-rounders Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Ashleigh Gardner will need to come to the party soon if they are to register their first win of the season against the Spirit.

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 59%

TRR-W’s chance of winning is 41%

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London Spirit-W vs Trent Rockets-W Tips

Grace Harris is an obvious choice due to her explosive and reliable performance this season, scoring 157 runs in 3 innings with an average of 157. Nat Sciver-Brunt is a safe bet, having scored 3,702 T20 runs at an average of 36.3 and taking 108 wickets with an economy rate of 7.37. Issy Wong is another interesting betting option, having already taken three wickets this season and showing great potential with the new ball.

London Spirit-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Toss Prediction

Teams that have won the toss have chosen to bat or bowl first five times each in the first 10 games of The Hundred Women 2025. Despite this even split, seven out of the 10 games were won by the team batting first, while the chasing team only won three. Lord's, in particular, seems to favor the team setting a target, as the Spirit successfully defended their score there in an earlier match, winning by 17 runs.

Weather Report

There's a strong chance the 13th game of The Hundred Women will be played without rain, as AccuWeather predicts only a 2% chance of precipitation. The minimal cloud cover, at just 3%, suggests that new ball bowlers may not find much swing.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Tara Norris Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Eva Gray Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women have come out all guns blazing in The Hundred Women 2025 so far, winning each of their three games. They are at the top of the table with 12 points and an NRR of +0.397.

Trent Rockets-W Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Grace Scrivens Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Natasha Wraith Wicket-Keeper Alana King Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Emma Jones Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

Trent Rockets-W Team Form

Trent Rockets Women have had a poor start to The Hundred Women 2025 season, having lost both their opening games so far. They have zero points on the board and are in 7th place with an NRR of -1.112.

London Spirit-W vs Trent Rockets-W Head-To-Head

Despite their troubled start to the season, Trent Rockets Women hold a sensational head-to-head record against London Spirit Women in The Hundred Women’s history, winning all 4 of the encounters that they have played in.

London Spirit-W vs Trent Rockets-W Betting Odds

Trent Rockets-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, and Nat Sciver-Brunt at the top of their batting order, the Trent Rockets are one of the strongest teams in The Women's Hundred. Their collective powerplay strike rate of 145 over the last three years shows the kind of dominance you can expect from them. Back them to perform well.

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London Spirit-W vs Trent Rockets-W Best Batters

Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Generally known for her explosive cameos, Grace Harris has also been prolific for the Spirit this season with 157 runs from three innings at a mind-blowing average of 157 and a strike rate of 178.40. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition and a straightforward choice to place a bet on.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

The fact that Nat Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-scorer for Trent Rockets Women this season, with 79 runs from two innings, shows how they have struggled to post big runs on the board so far. However, she was the leading run-scorer in the competition last season with 303 runs at a sensational average of 60.60 and a strike rate of 137.30. One can bet on her and back her to turn the fortunes of her team with the willow.

London Spirit-W vs Trent Rockets-W Best Bowlers

Issy Wong to be London Spirit Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

While the Spirit bowlers have been disciplined and have seen wickets being almost equally distributed among them, Issy Wong is still a great pick to place a bet on. She has a bit of pace to surprise the batters and can also swing the new ball, having picked up three wickets in as many innings so far at an economy rate of 6.90.

Alana King to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Alana King has picked up a couple of wickets from two games so far, but that doesn’t take away her ability to turn a game on its head with her wrist spin. In 146 T20 innings, she has picked up 157 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.87. Her wicket-taking ability makes her a great betting prospect.