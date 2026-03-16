London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women Prediction
LON
40%
Chance of Winning
SBR
60%
Parimatch
Great Britain
Lord’s
Facts:
- Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, having amassed 206 runs at an average of 51.50
- Wyatt-Hodge has already amassed 182 runs in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.88.
- Lauren Bell has taken 14 wickets at an average of 8.42 and a strike rate of 8.50 this season
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Chance of Winning
London Spirit have had two solid batters in the form of Grace Harris and Kira Chathli, who rightfully have donned the top two spots on the highest run-scoring charts this season for the side. Eva Gray has done some decent work with the ball, but that’s about it. From that parlance, you can expect them to come good once again to stop the Southern Brave juggernaut.
Meanwhile, Southern Brave have been flawless this season. They have won all six on the back of some stunning batting performances from Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Laura Wolvaardt, and some superb bowling performances from Lauren Bell, who is the highest wicket-taker of the season, and Sophie Devine, who is second on the list. They will aim to continue the same momentum in the upcoming match as well.
- LNS-W’s chance of winning is 40%
- SOB-W’s chance of winning is 60%
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Tips
Bet on Lauren Bell. She has been incredible with the ball just the way skipper Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been with the bat. There are clear sense of purpose with the way they have gone about their things this season and you need to take benefit out of it. You can’t really not have a decent stake on Sophie Devine, who despite her bad batting form, and has made sure her bowling has gone to another level.
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Match Toss Prediction
Lord’s has hosted 28 Women’s T20 matches till date, with the chasing sides having a strong dominance with 19 wins as compared to eight wins by the batting first teams.The average first innings score at the venue is 123/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 146/6.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there is a 19% chance of precipitation in the match between London Spirit-W and Southern Brave-W.
London Spirit-W Player List
Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Kira Chathli
|
Batter
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Tyson
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
London Spirit-W Team Form
London Spirit Women have secured four wins in six games in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, which have placed them at the fourth spot on the points table with 16 points at an NRR of +0.270.
Southern Brave-W Player List
Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr
Predicted Playing XI
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Freya Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams
|
All-rounder
|
Mady Villiers
|
All-rounder
|
Rhianna Southby
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Lauren Bell
|
Bowler
|
Tilly Corteen-Coleman
|
Bowler
Southern Brave-W Team Form
Southern Brave Women have had a flawless campaign so far in the Women’s Hundred 2025, with six wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and an NRR of +0.703.
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Head-To-Head
London Spirit Women and Southern Brave Women have played each other four times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former winning just one as compared to three wins by the chasing sides.
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Odds
Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.
London Spirit Women vs Southern Brave Women
Great Britain
Lord’s, null
London Spirit (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Southern Brave (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Batters
Grace Harris to be London Spirit-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, having amassed 206 runs at an average of 51.50 at an incredible strike rate of 177.58. With two half-centuries already, Harris has delivered beyond expectations and one needs to identify that and back her to do well in the upcoming clash.
Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Southern Brave-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge is in some form lately. Sitting right next to Grace Harris on the run-scoring chart, Wyatt-Hodge has already amassed 182 runs in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.88. With her delivering at the top of the order, you can be rest assured that Southern Brave will have another solid batting performance in the next match.
London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Bowlers
Eva Gray to be London Spirit-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
The highest wicket-taker for London Spirit Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, Eva Gray has taken seven wickets at an average of 18.42 at a strike rate of 12.14. That is too good for a team that have been mostly reliant on their batters to deliver. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.
Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Southern Brave have three players donning the top three spots on the highest wicket-takers chart this season and at the very top sits Lauren Bell, who knows how to make the world pay for her dominance. Bell has taken 14 wickets at an average of 8.42 and a strike rate of 8.50. If there ever is a player you want to go all-in, it has to be Bell. Then you don’t need to wait.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Southern Brave Women
- LNS-W to Win - 2.11 (Parimatch)
- SOB-W to Win - 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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