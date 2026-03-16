Facts: Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, having amassed 206 runs at an average of 51.50

Wyatt-Hodge has already amassed 182 runs in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.88.

Lauren Bell has taken 14 wickets at an average of 8.42 and a strike rate of 8.50 this season

London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Chance of Winning

London Spirit have had two solid batters in the form of Grace Harris and Kira Chathli, who rightfully have donned the top two spots on the highest run-scoring charts this season for the side. Eva Gray has done some decent work with the ball, but that’s about it. From that parlance, you can expect them to come good once again to stop the Southern Brave juggernaut.

Meanwhile, Southern Brave have been flawless this season. They have won all six on the back of some stunning batting performances from Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Laura Wolvaardt, and some superb bowling performances from Lauren Bell, who is the highest wicket-taker of the season, and Sophie Devine, who is second on the list. They will aim to continue the same momentum in the upcoming match as well.

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 40%

SOB-W’s chance of winning is 60%

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London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Tips

Bet on Lauren Bell. She has been incredible with the ball just the way skipper Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been with the bat. There are clear sense of purpose with the way they have gone about their things this season and you need to take benefit out of it. You can’t really not have a decent stake on Sophie Devine, who despite her bad batting form, and has made sure her bowling has gone to another level.

London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Match Toss Prediction

Lord’s has hosted 28 Women’s T20 matches till date, with the chasing sides having a strong dominance with 19 wins as compared to eight wins by the batting first teams.The average first innings score at the venue is 123/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 146/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 19% chance of precipitation in the match between London Spirit-W and Southern Brave-W.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Eva Gray Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women have secured four wins in six games in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, which have placed them at the fourth spot on the points table with 16 points at an NRR of +0.270.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby, Sophie Devine, Chloe Tryon, Mady Villiers, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Amara Carr

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave Women have had a flawless campaign so far in the Women’s Hundred 2025, with six wins from as many games. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and an NRR of +0.703.

London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Head-To-Head

London Spirit Women and Southern Brave Women have played each other four times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former winning just one as compared to three wins by the chasing sides.

London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Odds

Southern Brave-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Southern Brave Women are the most dominant side in the powerplay this season, having scored at a strike rate of 147.50 in 2025, and that automatically translated to success for their side. The likes of Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Laura Wolvaardt, and Sophie Devine have ensured things have moved pretty well for them. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.

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London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Batters

Grace Harris to be London Spirit-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, having amassed 206 runs at an average of 51.50 at an incredible strike rate of 177.58. With two half-centuries already, Harris has delivered beyond expectations and one needs to identify that and back her to do well in the upcoming clash.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Southern Brave-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Danni Wyatt-Hodge is in some form lately. Sitting right next to Grace Harris on the run-scoring chart, Wyatt-Hodge has already amassed 182 runs in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 131.88. With her delivering at the top of the order, you can be rest assured that Southern Brave will have another solid batting performance in the next match.

London Spirit-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Bowlers

Eva Gray to be London Spirit-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

The highest wicket-taker for London Spirit Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, Eva Gray has taken seven wickets at an average of 18.42 at a strike rate of 12.14. That is too good for a team that have been mostly reliant on their batters to deliver. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Southern Brave have three players donning the top three spots on the highest wicket-takers chart this season and at the very top sits Lauren Bell, who knows how to make the world pay for her dominance. Bell has taken 14 wickets at an average of 8.42 and a strike rate of 8.50. If there ever is a player you want to go all-in, it has to be Bell. Then you don’t need to wait.