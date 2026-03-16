Facts: In her short career, Charlie Dean has already bagged 120 wickets at an average of 19.4 and an economy rate of 6.7

Sophie Ecclestone has taken 286 wickets at a stunning average of 16.9 and an economy rate of just 6.2

One of the finest batters in the women’s game, Beth Mooney has piled up 9,431 runs at an impressive average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 126.5

Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals Women bounced back from their opening-game defeat with a commanding win over Oval Invincibles. Skipper Beth Mooney led from the front with a superb 70 off 45 balls, while Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Evelyn Jones, and Sophie Ecclestone all showcased the form needed to keep the side competitive.

London Spirit Women, meanwhile, arrive with back-to-back victories and plenty of momentum. Keeper-batter Georgia Redmayne offers stability at the top, while skipper Charlie Dean brings sharp leadership and control with the ball. With Grace Harris providing explosive all-round options and Issy Wong’s pace adding firepower to the attack, the Spirit look well-equipped to extend their winning run.

MNO-W’s chance of winning is 64%

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 36%

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Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Betting Tips

You might want to back Beth Mooney to hold things together for Manchester Originals after her solid knock in the previous match. Amelia Kerr had a quiet game against Oval Invincibles, but she is always worth a look. And if Deandra Dottin gets going, she can change the mood of the match in a handful of deliveries. Grace Harris also brings that fearless hitting, while Charlie Dean’s clever bowling could easily tip the balance in her team’s favour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals-W’s opening partnership over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit-W’s opening partnership over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Match Toss Prediction

The Old Trafford in Manchester has hosted a total of 32 Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first team winning just nine games as compared to 23 wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 122/6 whereas the average first innings winning score is 148/4.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is an 18% chance of precipitation in the match between Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women.

Manchester Originals Women Player List

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Kathryn Bryce, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Evelyn Jones, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Ecclestone, Fritha Morris, Danielle Gregory, Mahika Gaur, Ella McCaughan, Lauren Filer, Darcey Carter, Esmae MacGregor

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Kathryn Bryce Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Evelyn Jones Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Alice Monaghan All-rounder Fi Morris Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals Women Team Form

In two games so far in the ongoing Women’s Hundred competition, Manchester Originals Women have won one and lost one game so far.

London Spirit Women Player List

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Kira Chathli, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlotte Dean (c), Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Tara Norris, Heather Knight, Abi Norgrove, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Munro, Kate Coppack, Rebecca Tyson

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Cordelia Griffith Batter Grace Harris Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Danielle Gibson Batter Issy Wong All-rounder Charlie Dean Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Eva Gray Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

London Spirit Women Team Form

London Spirit Women, the winner of the 2024 edition of the Women’s Hundred, have won both their matches so far in the ongoing Women’s Hundred.

Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Head-To-Head

London Spirit Women have won both the head-to-head encounters against Manchester Originals Women in the Women’s Hundred competition.

Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Betting Odds

Manchester Originals-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Manchester Originals Women have a smart top three in the form of Beth Mooney, Amelia Kerr, and Kathryn Bryce. All three are attacking batters and all three of them know how to push the baton without worrying about the outcome. As a matter of fact, in the last two seasons, Manchester Originals scored an average of 48 runs in the first 36 balls of the innings. So back them to repeat the heroics once again.

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Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals Women’ best batter (Parimatch)

One of the finest batters in the women’s game, Beth Mooney has piled up 9,431 runs at an impressive average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 126.5. With 80 half-centuries and five hundreds under her belt, she’s proven time and again that she thrives on big occasions. She’s as reliable as they come, so it’s worth backing her to deliver once again.

Grace Harris to be London Spirit-W’ best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most fearless batters, delivering impactful knocks across conditions and against top-quality attacks. With 4,571 runs in her T20 career at an average of 25.53 and a blistering strike rate of 137.8, she has a knack for turning games on their head. Expect her to bring that same intent and firepower into the upcoming clash.

Manchester Originals-W vs London Spirit-W Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sophie Ecclestone is right up there among the greatest bowlers in modern cricket, with 286 wickets at a stunning average of 16.9 and an economy rate of just 6.2. A strike rate of 16.3 only underlines her knack for striking at the right moments. She’s as dependable as they come, so backing her fully could well pay off with rich dividends.

Charlie Dean to be London Spirit-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Charlie Dean is a fierce competitor who’s quickly made a name for herself in the T20 circuit. In her short career, she’s already bagged 120 wickets at an average of 19.4 and an economy rate of 6.7. A strike rate of 17.3 shows just how effective she is at breaking partnerships. She’s a bowler you can trust to step up and deliver when it matters.