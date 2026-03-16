Facts: Beth Mooney has scored a staggering 10286 runs in her 336 T20 innings at an impressive average of 39.11 with 5 hundreds and as many as 78 half-centuries.

Amelia Kerr has picked up 141 wickets in just 109 T20 innings and has also scored 1694 runs

Phoebe Litchfield was adjudged the Player of the Match for her quickfire 59 against Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals Women have the prolific Beth Mooney at the top of the order and will bank on her to provide a solid start. The presence of Amelia Kerr and Deandra Dottin in the middle order gives them the required depth in quality as well as the firepower. Mahika Gaur’s rise has really helped the bowling department to come to the party for the Originals.

On the other hand, Northern Superchargers Women would be buzzing after a win against Birmingham Phoenix Women who took them to the top of the table. Their batting looks ever so solid with the presence of in-form Phoebe Litchfield and all-rounder Annabel Sutherland. The combination of Linsey Smith and Lucy Higham in the last game worked really well for them and they would be hoping for more of the same from them.

MNO-W’s chance of winning is 47%

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 53%

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Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Tips

Beth Mooney has scored an eye-watering 10286 runs in 336 T20 innings at an average of 39.11 with five centuries and 78 half-centuries. She almost guarantees a big score every time she walks out to bat, and that makes betting on her an absolute no-brainer. Amelia Kerr has 191 T20 wickets to her name and is also pretty handy with the bat in hand. Phoebe Litchfieldhas the X-factor that takes the game away from the opposition when she gets going. With a fifty under her belt in the previous game, it is a great idea to bet a decent stake on her.

Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Toss Prediction

In the 14 completed games of The Women’s Hundred 2025, teams have opted to bat first or bowl first seven times each. However, the results are slightly in favor of teams batting first as they have won eight of the 14 games, with teams chasing having won the remaining six. The Originals have lost both their games at Old Trafford this season so far, with teams chasing having won on both occasions.

Weather Report

With just a 5% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are high chances of the 17th game of Women’s Hundred going ahead without any rain interruptions.

Manchester Originals-W Player List

Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Fi Morris Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals-W Team Form

Manchester Originals Women have played four games so far this season and have won two out of them, losing the remaining two matches. They find themselves in fourth position on the points table with eight points and an NRR of +0.114. They are coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Welsh Fire Women.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Katherine Fraser Bowler Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers Women are coming on the back of a sensational eight-wicket win against Birmingham Phoenix Women, and that has propelled them to the top of the table. They are on 12 points after three wins in four games and have an NRR of +1.169.

Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals Women have an even head-to-head record with Northern Superchargers Women, as out of the six games the two have played, both teams have won three times each.

Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Betting Odds

Manchester Originals-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Beth Mooney, Evelyn Jones, and Amelia Kerr being the top three for Manchester Originals in the upcoming edition of Women’s Hundred, the franchise have a massive headstart. Take into account their performance in the T20 leagues around the world in the last three years, and you can see a clear pattern emerging. They have a combined strike rate of 157 in the first six overs and that’s why betting on them is a good idea.

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Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers-W Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 100 runs from four innings. While she hasn’t quite been as prolific as she would like, her match-winning knock of 70 against Oval Invincibles Women was enough to prove what she is capable of when she gets going. That makes her a quality option to bet on.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield once again proved why she is regarded as one of the best emerging players in women’s cricket as she smashed 59 off just 28 balls in her previous game and took the Superchargers to the top of the table with a win against the Phoenix. Her X-factor with the bat makes her a great option for a decent stake.

Manchester Originals-W vs Northern Superchargers Best Bowlers

Mahika Gaur to be Manchester Originals-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mahika Gaur won the Player of the Match award for her brilliant figures of 2/10 against Welsh Fire Women in her previous game. The tall pacer can generate extra bounce and also make the new ball swing, making her a dangerous proposition for the opposition. This makes her a safe option to bet on.

Linsey Smith to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Linsey Smith was the highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2024 season with as many as 15 scalps from eight games. She was the standout performer for the Superchargers in their previous game as her figures of 2/18 helped them restrict the Phoenix to a chaseable score of 116/6.