Facts: With 227 runs from 8 games at a strike rate of 128.97, Dani Wyatt was the fourth-highest run-scorer of The Hundred Women 2024

Laura Wolvaardt was the sixth highest run-scorer of The Hundred Women 2024 with 215 runs to her name from 8 games and was the top scorer for the Originals

In her T20 career, Ecclestone has taken 284 wickets at an average of 16.8 and a strike rate of 16.3

Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Chance of Winning

Manchester Originals Women boast of some biggest names in their overseas roster with with world-class all-rounder Amelia Kerr being one of the marquee players. Beth Mooney adds experience to the top, while Deandra Dottin also keeps them in good stead.

On the other hand, Southern Brave Women also boast of some experienced names in their roster, with Sophie Devine’s presence as well as the quality opening pairing of Dani Wyatt and Laura Wolvaardt. While they do have the strength and can upset the apple cart, it remains to be seen how that translates to a quality result.

MNO’s chance of winning is 55%

SOB’s chance of winning is 45%

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Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Tips

Picking Amelia Kerr is a no-brainer. She bats in the top order and is also capable of bamboozling the opposition with her leg spin, giving full value for her selection. Deandra Dottin also becomes a great option to bet on because of her ability to play explosive cameos and wicket-taking knack with medium pace. Sophie Devine will bring her experience to the fore and will be another bankable player to bet on.

Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Toss Prediction

Old Trafford has had a pretty even record when it comes to the toss in The Hundred Women 2024. Out of the four occasions, teams chose to bat and bowl twice each. Teams setting the target and teams chasing have also won two games each.

Weather Report

With just a 25% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are high chances of the second game of The Hundred Women going ahead without any rain interruptions.

Manchester Originals-W Player List

Amelia Kerr (o), Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney (o), Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin (o), Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Evelyn Jones Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Fi Morris Batter Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals-W Team Form

Manchester Originals Women won just three games out of their eight in The Hundred Women 2024 season and finished on seven points in sixth position. Naturally, they couldn’t qualify for the Eliminator, but will aim to better the result this time around.

Southern Brave-W Player List

Danni Wyatt, Laura Wolvaardt, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Devine, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Kalea Moore, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Katie Jones, Josie Groves, Phoebe Graham, Phoebe Turner, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr.

Predicted Playing XI

Dani Wyatt Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Georgia Adams All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Mady Villiers All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-Keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Phoebe Graham Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Southern Brave-W Team Form

Southern Brave-W finished as the wooden spooners on the points table in The Hundred Women last year, with just a solitary win to show from their eight games and had just three points on the board.

Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals Women and Southern Brave Women have played each other four times in The Hundred Women so far, with each team winning two games.

Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Betting Odds

Manchester Originals-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Beth Mooney, Evelyn Jones, and Amelia Kerr being the top three for Manchester Originals in the upcoming edition of Women’s Hundred, the franchise have a massive headstart. Take into account their performance in the T20 leagues around the world in the last three years, you can see a clear pattern emerging. They have a combined strike rate of 157 in the first six overs and that’s why betting on them is a good idea.

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Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Manchester Originals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the 2024 edition of The Hundred Women. In eight matches, she scored 215 runs at a strike rate of 136.08 and was also the highest scorer of the season from the Originals. It would make great sense to place a bet on her.

Dani Wyatt to be Southern Brave-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

The Southern Brave-W would pin their hopes once again on Dani Wyatt as she was their highest run-scorer in the Women’s Hundred 2024. With 227 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 128.97, she was also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition. Betting on her is a no-brainer.

Manchester Originals-W vs Southern Brave-W Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be Manchester Originals-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sophie Ecclestone has bags of experience and has also been the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler for England. In her T20 career, she has taken 284 wickets at an average of 16.8 and a strike rate of 16.3. She will certainly be hungry to do well in The Hundred Women 2025 and placing a bet on her would be a sensible option.

Lauren Bell to be Southern Brave-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Another England player who will be a great pick to start with would be Lauren Bell. In her short T20 career, she has already taken the T20 world by storm, having taken 125 wickets at an average just a shade over 20. She has that extra pace and zip in her bowling that can catch the batters off guard. If she finds her rhythm, she can take wickets in a cluster.