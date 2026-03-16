Facts: In her T20 career, Mooney has amassed 9515 runs at an average of 43.44 at a strike rate of 126.4

Bryce herself has taken nine wickets in the ongoing competition at an average of 11.55 at an economy rate of 6.93

Em Arlott has taken 10 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 9.0

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Chance of Winning

Skipper Beth Mooney has been the real difference with the bat this season and that has caused a significant amount of growth for the side. She has been ably supported by Kathryn Bryce, who is the second-highest run-scorer for them in the ongoing season. Even in the bowling department, Sophie Ecclestone has always been dominant and she will play a big role too.

On the other hand, the Birmingham Phoenix Women have been fairly dismal overall. They have secured just one win in six attempts, which has almost eliminated their chances of making the playoffs. Elysse Perry has done well with the bat, but she alone can do so much. Em Arlott is right on money on most occasions and if she can repeat her heroics once again, Birmingham Phoenix can dare to dream.

MNO-W’s chance of winning is 61%

BRP-W’s chance of winning is 39%

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Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Tips

Bet on Elysse Perry. One of the most celebrated batters in women’s cricket, Perry is the highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix this season, and betting on her is always a good idea. Kathryn Bryce is excellent with both bat and ball and so she can be another option to have a strong bet on. Don’t miss out on Em Arlott, for she knows how to deliver in crunch situations.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manchester Originals-W’s opening partnership over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Birmingham Phoenix-W’s opening partnership over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Toss Prediction

Old Trafford in Manchester has hosted a total of 34 matches, with the batting first teams winning 10 games as compared to 24 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 122/6, while the average first innings winning score is 145/4.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 12% chance of precipitation in the match between Manchester Originals Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women in Manchester Originals.

Manchester Originals-W Player List

Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Fi Morris Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals-W Team Form

Manchester Originals Women have played six games so far this season and have won only two out of them. With 16 points on board, they are currently in the third spot on the points table.

Birmingham Phoenix-W Player List

Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Phoebe Brett, Emily Arlott

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-Keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Marie Kelly Batter Emily Arlott All-rounder Alisa Lister Batter Megan Schutt Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix-W Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix have just secured one win in six games to find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Head-To-Head

Manchester Originals Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women have faced each other four times in the Women’s Hundred, in which the former have won two games as compared to one win by Birmingham. One game ended in no result.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Betting Odds

Birmingham Phoenix-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite their struggles this season, Birmingham Phoenix have done decently well in the powerplay, having a combined strike rate of 134 in the first 36 balls of the innings. Emma Lamb is at the centre of it, having scored at a run-rate of 8.7 herself, which tells a story of its own. So what are you waiting for?

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Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 155 runs from six innings at an average of 31.00 at a strike rate of 126.01. In her T20 career, Mooney has amassed 9515 runs at an average of 43.44 at a strike rate of 126.4. So back her to do well in the upcoming match.

Emma Lamb to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

The highest run-scorer for Birmingham Phoenix this season, Emma Lamb, has amassed 120 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 150.00. In her T20 career, Lamb has scored 1859 runs at an average of 27.74 at a strike rate of 123.2. Her balls per dismissal ratio of 22.5 further ensures that we are betting on the right person to deliver.

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Best Bowlers

Kathryn Bryce to be Manchester Originals Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Manchester Originals Women have many bowlers deliver for the side, with the likes of Kathryn Bryce and Sophie Ecclestone. Bryce herself has taken nine wickets in the ongoing competition at an average of 11.55 at an economy rate of 6.93. So back her to deliver for the side.

Em Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Em Arlott is the highest wicket-taker for Birmingham Phoenix-W this season, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 12.60 and a strike rate of 9.0. They are incredible numbers to show for. Just back her to deliver, alright?