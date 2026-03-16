Facts: In 395 T20 matches, Ellyse Perry has scored a staggering 8563 runs at an average of 40.39 and has also picked up as many as 271 wickets

Emily Arlott is the second highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with six wickets from three innings at an economy rate of 8.94

Annabel Sutherland has scored 1812 runs and picked up 139 wickets in her 162-match T20 career so far

Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Chance of Winning

Despite losing their previous game, Northern Superchargers Women will be confident of bouncing back to winning ways, thanks to the amount of quality they have in their middle order, with the likes of Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland giving them that steel. Davina Perrin has stood out with the bat and the Superchargers would be hopeful of others chipping in with key contributions too.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix Women have lost two games in a row and will need their big players to step up. Emma Lamb has shown some promise with the bat and Ellyse Perry’s all-round brilliance will always keep them in the game. Emily Arlott has been outstanding with the ball and will need a bit of support from other bowlers to if they are to get back to winning ways.

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 56%

BMP-W’s chance of winning is 44%

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Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Betting Tips

Betting on Ellyse Perry will always be a safe option because of her legendary numbers with both bat and ball. 8563 runs and 271 wickets in T20s show just how incredible the veteran Australian is and how capable she is of winning games on her own. Emily Arlott has already picked up six wickets in the competition this season and can also chip in with some handy runs with the bat, making her a smart punt for a decent stake. Annabel Sutherland was the Player of the Tournament in the previous season and like Perry, will always be in the game with her all-round capabilities, making her a smart betting pick.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Toss Prediction

In 12 completed matches of The Hundred Women 2025, batting first and bowling first teams have won six times each. However, the results are tilted more towards the team that bats first, with seven games having been won by teams defending the total and the remaining five by teams chasing. The one game that has taken place at Hedingley, Leeds this season, the Superchargers won comfortably by 47 runs batting first.

Weather Report

With just 5% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are very less chances of the 14th game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions. 19% cloud cover means that the bowlers could get very little swing upfront.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers Women got off to a great start in The Hundred Women 2025 with two wins from their first two games. However, a comprehensive loss against Southern Brave Women in their third game saw them drop down to third in the points table with eight points and an NRR of +0.925.

Birmingham Phoenix-W Player List

Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Bethan Ellis, Phoebe Brett, Emily Arlott

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Emma Lamb Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-Keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Marie Kelly Batter Emily Arlott All-rounder Alisa Lister Batter Megan Schutt Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Millie Taylor Bowler

Birmingham Phoenix-W Team Form

Birmingham Phoenix Women won their opening game of the season. However, two losses in a row now sees them drop to sixth place in the points table with just 4 points and an NRR of -0.433.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Head-To-Head

The head-to-head between Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women is pretty even with both teams having won two games each, having faced each other four times.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews, and Sophia Dunkley bring the kind of T20 impact that any side would covet, giving Northern Superchargers a strong platform in almost every outing. Since January 2023, this dynamic trio has scored at a combined strike rate of 148 in the first six overs, underlining their ability to seize control early and set the tone for the innings. So, back them to do the same in the upcoming season as well.

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Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Davina Perrin is the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women so far this season with 106 runs from three innings at a brilliant average of 53 and a strike rate of 134.17. She already has a Player of the Match award to her name this season, thanks to her brilliant 72 against Trent Rockets Women. Despite a small score in her previous outing, expect Perrin to be back with a bang and consider her for a decent stake.

Ellyse Perry to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ellyse Perry has scored just 69 runs from three innings so far this season at an average of 23. But her quickfire 29 off just 16 balls in her previous game showed signs that she was getting back to her best. Expect a big score from the veteran Australian in the upcoming game, making her a safe choice to bet on.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Birmingham Phoenix-W Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kate Cross has been the pick of the bowlers for the Superchargers this season with five wickets from three innings at an economy rate of just 7.30. She often goes under the radar but her reliability with the ball makes her a smart punt to bet on.

Emily Arlott to be Birmingham Phoenix Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Emily Arlott is the second-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 6 scalps from 3 innings at an economy rate of 8.94. She has been consistent and has been the go-to bowler whenever the Phoenix have required a breakthrough. Betting on her is a safe option.