Facts: With 15 wickets from 8 games, Linsey Smith was the highest wicket-taker of The Hundred Women 2024

Annabel Sutherland was the Player of the Tournament of The Hundred Women 2024 with 212 runs and 10 wickets to her name.

Jess Jonassen was the third-highest wicket-taker in the previous season with 12 scalps from 8 games.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Chance of Winning

Northern Superchargers Women are bolstered by the presence of two top-quality overseas players in Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland. While Litchfield provides the X-factor at the top of the order, Sutherland provides incredible balance with her all-round abilities. The overall squad composition also gives them a significant advantage.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire also have some big names in their ranks and can single-handedly win the game for the side on their day. Both Hayley Matthews and Jess Jonassen become dangerous with bat and ball when they find their rhythm. So they need to fire up from the very beginning to ensure that Welsh Fire stay ahead of the curve.

NOS’s chance of winning is 55%

WEF’s chance of winning is 45%

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Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Betting Tips

Picking Annabel Sutherland should be your first choice. She was the Player of the Tournament in The Hundred Women 2024 with 212 runs as well as 10 wickets to her name. Hayley Matthews is another all-rounder who is a match-winner with both bat and ball, so betting on her would be a safe choice. Shabnim Ismail can get the new ball to move and can pick wickets in a cluster so she becomes an enticing pick too.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Toss Prediction

Headingley in Leeds has hosted a total of 15 matches in the Women’s Hundred so far, with the batting first teams winning nine games as compared to five wins by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 129/5 whereas the average first innings winning score is 134/5.

Weather Report

With a 55% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are moderate chances of the third game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Holly Armitage Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Georgia Wareham All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder Linsey Smith Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Grace Potts Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers Women won three out of their eight games from The Hundred Women 2024 season, and while they had a healthy net run rate of +0.942, they missed out on qualification to the Eliminator by a solitary point, finishing fifth.

Welsh Fire-W Player List

Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen, Shabnim IsHmail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston, Sophia Dunkley, Katie George, Katie Levick, Charley Phillips, Alex Griffiths.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Emily Windsor All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire-W Team Form

Welsh Fire Women had a fabulous season last year as they managed to win five out of their eight league games and bagged 11 points to top the points table. However, they failed to beat the London Spirit in the final and emerged as runners-up.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire have met each other on five occasions in The Hundred Women, with the Superchargers winning twice, the Fire winning once and two games ending in no result.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Tammy Beaumont, Healy Matthews, and Sophia Dunkley have a kind of impact in T20s that any team would love to have. Northern Superchargers have a solid squad that can give them good head starts in almost every game. As a matter of fact, the aforementioned troika have scored at a combined strike rate of 148 in the first six overs of the innings, since January 2023, and that tells you the impact they may have on the overall strength of the team.

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Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Best Batters

Annabel Sutherland to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Annabel Sutherland had a tournament to remember last season of The Hundred Women as she smashed 212 runs from 8 games at a strike rate of 137.6. She was the highest run-scorer for the Superchargers and the seventh-highest overall, making her a safe bet.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews has shown her incredible power-hitting ability at the top of the order in several T20 leagues across the world, as well as for the West Indies. In Women’s Hundred, Matthews has managed 662 runs at an average of 30.09. It is a no-brainer to make her one of your first bets as she is both prolific and scores at a very high strike rate.

Northern Superchargers-W vs Welsh Fire-W Best Bowlers

Linsey Smith to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Linsey Smith was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024 edition of The Hundred Women. She picked up a staggering 15 wickets in just eight gamesat an outstanding economy rate of 5.51, making her a very obvious candidate to place a bet on.

Jess Jonassen to be Welsh Fire Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Jess Jonassen was the third-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred Women 2024 edition and also the highest for the Welsh Fire. She picked up 12 wickets in 8 games at an economy rate of just 5.80. She becomes another ideal player to bet on.