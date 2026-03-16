Facts: Grace Harris is the highest run-scorer for London Spirit in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 214 runs at an average of 42.80

Eva Gray is the highest wicket-taker for London Spirit in the 2025 season, having taken nine wickets at an average of 17.77

Kate Cross is the highest wicket-taker for Northern Superchargers, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 14.45

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

While Southern Brave are, of course, the most sorted side in the competition, Northern Superchargers, in no way, have failed the bet. With some consistent performances from the likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Kate Cross, Northern Superchargers can claim to do things differently. They will aim to repeat the same thing over and over again in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, London Spirit Women are not far behind either. Grace Harris and Kira Chathli have done pretty well with the bat, whereas Eva Gray has done decently with the ball. They are a side who are not dependent on any one player to deliver, but if you look back at the journey, things have happened over a course of time.

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 57%

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 43%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

Bet on Phoebe Litchfield. She has been exceptional with the bat, having scored the most runs for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred. Annabel Sutherland has done pretty well both with bat and ball, and so not betting on her will be a chance missed. You also have to look at Eva Gray and what she can do with the ball in her hand - knowing how to deliver the magic is the eventual story in this case.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Superchargers Women’s opening partnership over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit Women’s opening partnership over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 37 matches to date, with the batting first teams winning 19 games as compared to 16 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 141/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 156/7.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women in London.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers finished the league stage at second position on the points table, with six wins and two losses.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Eva Gray Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women secured five wins in eight games in the league stage of the Women’s Hundred 2025, which have placed them at the third spot on the points table with 20 points.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women have played five games against each other, with the former winning three games as compared to two wins by the chasing sides.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Phoebe Litchfield have had a strong presence at the top of the order. If one or two of them fail, they have Annabel Sutherland coming in immediately at No.4 to ensure that there is a strong continuation game. Northern Superchargers have scored at a strike rate of 143 in the first 36 balls this season, which makes things pretty straightforward.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Great Britain Kennington Oval, null Northern Superchargers (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! London Spirit (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield is the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred 2025, amassing 231 runs at an average of 46.20 at a strike rate of 150.98. She has already scored two fifties in the tournament, so banking on her to deliver once again is not a bad idea.

Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris is the highest run-scorer for London Spirit Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 214 runs at an average of 42.80 and a strike rate of 176.85. She also has two fifties in the tournament, which makes it pretty evident that she can be trusted for this market.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kate Cross is the highest wicket-taker for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 14.45 at an economy rate of 6.15. Cross and Annabel Sutherland have been the biggest differentiators to the process this season and you should bet on her to deliver.

Eva Gray to be London Spirit Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Eva Gray is the highest wicket-taker for London Spirit Women in the 2025 season of Women’s Hundred, having taken nine wickets at an average of 17.77. She has been exceptional overall with her bowling approach and how she has taken the game into the opposition. So what are you waiting for?