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Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction

NOS

57%

Chance of Winning

LON

43%

Parimatch

1.74
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Great Britain

Kennington Oval

Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women will take on each other in the Eliminator of the Women’s Hundred 2025 at the Kennington Oval, London, on August 30, 2025 (Saturday), at 6:45 PM IST. While Northern Superchargers finished at second position on the points table with 24 points from eight games, London Spirit were at third with 20 points to their name.
Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Grace Harris is the highest run-scorer for London Spirit in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 214 runs at an average of 42.80
  • Eva Gray is the highest wicket-taker for London Spirit in the 2025 season, having taken nine wickets at an average of 17.77
  • Kate Cross is the highest wicket-taker for Northern Superchargers, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 14.45

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Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

While Southern Brave are, of course, the most sorted side in the competition, Northern Superchargers, in no way, have failed the bet. With some consistent performances from the likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Kate Cross, Northern Superchargers can claim to do things differently. They will aim to repeat the same thing over and over again in the upcoming match.

Meanwhile, London Spirit Women are not far behind either. Grace Harris and Kira Chathli have done pretty well with the bat, whereas Eva Gray has done decently with the ball. They are a side who are not dependent on any one player to deliver, but if you look back at the journey, things have happened over a course of time.

  • NOS-W’s chance of winning is 57%
  • LNS-W’s chance of winning is 43%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

Bet on Phoebe Litchfield. She has been exceptional with the bat, having scored the most runs for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred. Annabel Sutherland has done pretty well both with bat and ball, and so not betting on her will be a chance missed. You also have to look at Eva Gray and what she can do with the ball in her hand - knowing how to deliver the magic is the eventual story in this case.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Northern Superchargers Women’s opening partnership over 22.5

1.87

London Spirit Women’s opening partnership over 18.5

1.87

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 37 matches to date, with the batting first teams winning 19 games as compared to 16 wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 141/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 156/7.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women in London.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin

Batter

Alice Davidson-Richards

All-rounder

Phoebe Litchfield

Batter

Annabel Sutherland

All-rounder

Holly Armitage

All-rounder

Nicola Carey

All-rounder

Bess Heath

Wicket-Keeper

Kate Cross

Bowler

Lucy Higham

Bowler

Linsey Smith

Bowler

Grace Ballinger

Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers finished the league stage at second position on the points table, with six wins and two losses.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne

Wicket-Keeper

Kira Chathli

Batter

Danielle Gibson

All-rounder

Grace Harris

All-rounder

Cordelia Griffith

Batter

Charli Knott

All-rounder

Sarah Glenn

Bowler

Issy Wong

Bowler

Rebecca Tyson

Bowler

Charlie Dean

Bowler

Eva Gray

Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women secured five wins in eight games in the league stage of the Women’s Hundred 2025, which have placed them at the third spot on the points table with 20 points.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women have played five games against each other, with the former winning three games as compared to two wins by the chasing sides.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Phoebe Litchfield have had a strong presence at the top of the order. If one or two of them fail, they have Annabel Sutherland coming in immediately at No.4 to ensure that there is a strong continuation game. Northern Superchargers have scored at a strike rate of 143 in the first 36 balls this season, which makes things pretty straightforward.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women

Great Britain

Kennington Oval, null

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Northern Superchargers (w)

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1.74
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London Spirit (w)

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield is the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing season of Women’s Hundred 2025, amassing 231 runs at an average of 46.20 at a strike rate of 150.98. She has already scored two fifties in the tournament, so banking on her to deliver once again is not a bad idea.

Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris is the highest run-scorer for London Spirit Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 214 runs at an average of 42.80 and a strike rate of 176.85. She also has two fifties in the tournament, which makes it pretty evident that she can be trusted for this market.

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kate Cross is the highest wicket-taker for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred 2025, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 14.45 at an economy rate of 6.15. Cross and Annabel Sutherland have been the biggest differentiators to the process this season and you should bet on her to deliver.

Eva Gray to be London Spirit Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Eva Gray is the highest wicket-taker for London Spirit Women in the 2025 season of Women’s Hundred, having taken nine wickets at an average of 17.77. She has been exceptional overall with her bowling approach and how she has taken the game into the opposition. So what are you waiting for?

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Northern Superchargers Women

Back Northern Superchargers to win the upcoming game without any fuss. They are one of the most consistent sides and did more than enough to stay relevant throughout the tournament. Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland have been wonderful with the bat, but the latter has also dazzled with the ball to win many a game single-handedly. Kate Cross has supported the cause with some vigour to announce that Northern Superchargers are the side to beat in the Eliminator.
  • NOS to Win - 1.74 (Parimatch)
  • LNS-W to Win - 2.02 (Parimatch)
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