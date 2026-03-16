Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Prediction NOS 55 % Chance of Winning MAN 45 % Place a bet 0 0 Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women will take on each other in the 30th match of the Women’s Hundred 2025 at Headingley, Leeds, on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday), at 7:30 PM IST. While Northern Superchargers are vying for a playoff spot by winning the upcoming match, Manchester Originals Women want to be in the reckoning and a win will do just that.

Facts: Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 175 runs from seven innings

Kate Cross is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament this season, having taken 11 wickets already at an average of 14.45

Kathryn Bryce has taken nine wickets in the ongoing competition at an average of 15.00 at an economy rate of 6.93

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Chance of Winning

Led by Phoebe Litchfield, Northern Superchargers Women have delivered the goods on almost all occasions, winning five out of seven games in the league so far. There is a sense of brilliance about how they have gone about the business this year, with Annabel Sutherland leading the way with some magical performances as an all-rounder.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals are overtly dependent on Beth Mooney and Kathryn Bryce with the bat and Sophie Ecclestone and Mahika Gaur with the ball. They have helped them win four out of seven games this season, but that’s about it. They still are in the hunt to make it to the playoffs, but going past a strong Northern Superchargers team seems easier said than done.

NOS-W’s chance of winning is 55%

MNO-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Tips

You have to bet on Beth Mooney. One of the most consistent batters in women’s sport, she is in incredible form this season and not betting on him isn’t even an option. There has to be a decent stake on Sophie Ecclestone and what she brings to the table. She is probably England’s most effective spinners in the modern era and not having in the markets will be a chance missed.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Match Toss Prediction

Headingley has hosted a total of 31 Women’s T20 matches to date, with the batting first teams winning 20 games as compared to nine wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings score at the venue is 136/6 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 146/6.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women at Leeds.

Northern Superchargers-W Player List

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Davina Perrin Batter Alice Davidson-Richards All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Holly Armitage All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Bess Heath Wicket-Keeper Kate Cross Bowler Lucy Higham Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler

Northern Superchargers-W Team Form

Northern Superchargers are second on the points table, with five wins and two losses, with an NRR of +1.128.

Manchester Originals-W Player List

Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Esmae MacGregor, Darcey Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-Keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Seren Smale Batter Deandra Dottin All-rounder Fi Morris Batter Alice Monaghan Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Mahika Gaur Bowler

Manchester Originals-W Team Form

Manchester Originals Women have played seven games so far this season and have won four of them. With 16 points on board, they are currently in the fourth spot on the points table.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Head-To-Head

Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women have played each other eight times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former winning three games as compared to three wins by the chasing sides.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Betting Odds

Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Phoebe Litchfield have had a strong presence at the top of the order. If one or two of them fail, they have Annabel Sutherland coming in immediately at No.4 to ensure that there is a strong continuation game. Northern Superchargers have scored at a strike rate of 143 in the first 36 balls this season, which makes things pretty straightforward.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield is the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 205 runs at an average of 41.00 at a strike rate of 157.14. With two fifties already, Litchfield knows how to deliver big on occasions that demand him to be at his best. So what are you waiting for?

Beth Mooney to be Manchester Originals-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney has been the highest run-scorer for the Originals this season so far with 175 runs from seven innings at an average of 25.00 at a strike rate of 125.00. In her T20 career, Mooney has amassed 9515 runs at an average of 43.44 at a strike rate of 126.4. So, back her to do well in the upcoming match.

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Best Bowlers

Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kate Cross is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament this season, having taken 11 wickets already in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 14.45 and a terrific economy rate of 6.15. One of the most consistent bowlers in England currently, you can bank on her to deliver.

Kathryn Bryce to be Manchester Originals Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Manchester Originals Women have many bowlers deliver for the side, with the likes of Kathryn Bryce and Sophie Ecclestone. Bryce herself has taken nine wickets in the ongoing competition at an average of 15.00 at an economy rate of 6.93. So back her to deliver for the side.