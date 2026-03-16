Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Prediction
NOS
56%
Chance of Winning
OVA
44%
Parimatch
Great Britain
Headingley
Facts:
- Meg Lanning has delivered once again in the Hundred, having scored 247 runs at an average of 41.16 in the ongoing season
- Kate Cross has taken eight wickets already in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 17.12
- Marizanne Kapp has taken nine wickets at an average of 14.77 and a strike rate of 13.3
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Chance of Winning
Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and Kate Cross have been the three strong pillars of Northern Superchargers, delivering one successful performance after another to keep the side in good standing. Especially in the bowling department, Cross, who has taken eight wickets so far, has been ably supported by Grace Ballinger and of course, Annabel Sutherland.
On the other hand, Oval Invincibles, despite possessing one of the strongest cores in the competition, have struggled to keep up with the demand. Meg Lanning has delivered with the bat, but that’s about it. There is not much from Alice Capsey and Paige Scholfield as one would have liked, and that caused them an unbearable amount of problems.
- NOS-W’s chance of winning is 56%
- OVI-W’s chance of winning is 44%
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Tips
Betting on Meg Lanning is a given. The highest run-scorer for Oval Invincibles this season, Lanning knows how to deliver on almost all occasions. Kate Cross has taken the highest number of wickets for Northern Superchargers this season and you should have a decent stake on her performance. Annabel Sutherland has been fire with both bat and ball and not betting on her is a chance missed.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Superchargers-W’s opening partnership over 21.5
Oval Invincibles-W’s opening partnership over 19.5
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Match Toss Prediction
Headingley has 29 Women’s T20 matches over the years, with the batting first teams winning 20 games as compared to eight wins by the chasing sides. The average first innings winning score at the venue is 137/6, whereas the average first innings winning score is 146/6.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there isa 22% chance of precipitationin the match between Northern Superchargers-W and Oval Invincibles-W.
Northern Superchargers-W Player List
Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson‑Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Katherine Fraser, Sophia Turner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Davina Perrin
|
Batter
|
Alice Davidson-Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Holly Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Bess Heath
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Kate Cross
|
Bowler
|
Lucy Higham
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
Northern Superchargers-W Team Form
Northern Superchargers are second on the points table, with four wins and two losses, with an NRR of +1.128.
Oval Invincibles-W Player List
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
All-rounder
|
Jo Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda Jade-Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Tash Farrant
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
All-rounder
|
Daisy Gibb
|
Bowler
Oval Invincibles-W Team Form
Oval Invincibles Women havefound themselves in sixth position on the points table with eight points and an NRR of -0.620.
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Head-To-Head
Northern Superchargers Women and Oval Invincibles Women have faced each other four times in the Women’s Hundred 2025, with the former winning three games as compared to one win by Oval.
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Betting Odds
Northern Superchargers-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Davina Perrin, Alice Davidson-Richards, and Phoebe Litchfield have had a strong presence at the top of the order. If one or two of them fail, they have Annabel Sutherland coming in immediately at No.4 to ensure that there is a strong continuation game. Northern Superchargers have scored at a strike rate of 143 in the first 36 balls, which makes things pretty straightforward.
Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women
Great Britain
Headingley, null
Northern Superchargers (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oval Invincibles (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Batters
Phoebe Litchfield to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Phoebe Litchfield is the highest run-scorer for Northern Superchargers Women in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 176 runs at an average of 44.00 at a strike rate of 157.14. With two fifties already, Litchfield knows how to deliver big on occasions that demand him to be at his best. So what are you waiting for?
Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
One of the most sought-after and celebrated batters in Women’s cricket, Meg Lanning has delivered once again in the Hundred, having scored 247 runs at an average of 41.16 in the ongoing season. She is not just the highest run-scorer for her side, but also the highest run-scorer in the tournament at the moment. There is no doubt why you should go ahead with this bet.
Northern Superchargers-W vs Oval Invincibles-W Best Bowlers
Kate Cross to be Northern Superchargers-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Kate Cross has been consistent with the ball in hand, having taken eight wickets already in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, at an average of 17.12 and a terrific economy rate of 6.85. She is the highest wicket-taker for her side in the competition, and that gives the belief that things can be repeated in the future as well.
Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Marizanne Kapp knows how to take wickets and she does it better than anyone else. In six matches this season, she has taken nine wickets at an average of 14.77 and a strike rate of 13.3. One of the best bowlers on the circuit, Kapp is currently the highest wicket-taker for the side this season. So what are you waiting for?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Superchargers Women
- NOS-W to Win - 1.77 (Parimatch)
- OVI-W to Win - 1.98 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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