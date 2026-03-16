Facts: Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 so far with 202 runs from 5 innings at a strike rate of 155.38.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored a staggering 6612 runs in T20 cricket and also has 214 wickets to her name.

Marizanne Kapp has scored 4172 runs in her T20 career so far and has also picked 302 wickets.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles Women had an off day against Southern Brave Women as they lost by a huge margin of 89 runs. However, they would want to put it behind them and hope that Meg Lanning once again gets a big score and continues her brilliant run in the competition. They will also hope for the likes of Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp to chip in with crucial all-round contributions to get back to winning ways.

Trent Rockets Women, meanwhile, need some serious inspiration to get back into the tournament as they have lost four out of their five matches and are on a two-match losing streak. The likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ash Gardner have shown flashes of brilliance, but they need more from their star players if they are to string a few wins together. Kirstie Gordon doing well has also become crucial for them in the bowling department.

OVI-W’s chance of winning is 62%

TRR-W’s chance of winning is 38%

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Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Betting Tips

Meg Lanning had an off day against the Brave, but she still continues to be the top run-scorer in the league with 202 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 155.38. It would be an absolute no-brainer to bet on her. With 6612 runs and 214 wickets to her name in T20 cricket, Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes another straightforward betting choice capable of making an impact with both bat and ball. Marizanne Kapp has been impressive this season with eight scalps from five games and is also pretty handy with her hitting down the order. This makes her a reliable choice to bet on with a decent stake.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 35 Women’s T20 matches with the batting first teams winning 19 games as compared to 14 wins by the chasing sides. Captains have decided to bowl first on 27 occasions. The average first innings score at the venue is 143/7 whereas the average first innings winning score is 156/7.

Weather Report

With just a 2% chance of precipitation predicted by AccuWeather, there are very less chances of the 23rd game of The Hundred Women being affected by rain interruptions.

Oval Invincibles-W Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Jo Gardner All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Daisy Gibb Bowler

Oval Invincibles-W Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women had a disastrous outing against Southern Brave Women in their previous game, which saw them lose by a massive margin of 89 runs. With two wins out of five matches, they find themselves in 5th position on the points table with 8 points and an NRR of -0.470.

Trent Rockets-W Player List

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Alana King, Heather Graham, Jodi Grewcock, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Scrivens, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Jones, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy, Ellie Threlkeld, Grace Thompson, Sophie Morris.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Natasha Wraith Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Jodi Grewcock Batter Alana King Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eleanor Threkeld Wicket-Keeper Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Cassidy McCarthy Bowler

Trent Rockets-W Team Form

Trent Rockets Women’s only win of the season so far has come against London Spirit Women, after which they have lost two games in a row, including a 10-wicket hammering at the hands of Manchester Originals Women in their previous outing. They are in 6th position on the points table with just 4 points and an NRR of -0.389.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles Women have a dominant head-to-head record against Trent Rockets Women, having won all three encounters in which the two teams have faced off against each other so far.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles-W to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

The top three of Oval Invincibles boast the likes of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Meg Lanning, and Alice Capsey. They have perhaps one of the strongest top orders, with the top three having a combined strike rate of 136 in the first six overs. So, back them to do well at their home ground, and set up the base against Trent Rockets.

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Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite a poor outing with the bat against Southern Brave Women in her previous game, Meg Lanning continues to be the highest run-scorer in The Hundred Women 2025 with 202 runs from five innings at an impressive strike rate of 155.38 with two half-centuries to her name. She has enough experience to bounce back stronger with a big score in the upcoming game and should be one of your first betting picks.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Trent Rockets Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nat Sciver-Brunt couldn’t do much in her previous outing, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the fact that she has been the third-highest run-scorer in the competition so far and the highest for the Rockets. In five innings, she has scored 164 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 146.42. One must definitely back her to come good and bet a decent stake on her.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Trent Rockets-W Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp is currently the highest wicket-taker for the Invincibles in The Hundred Women 2025. She has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an economy rate of just 6.96. She can swing the new ball both ways and has a reputation for striking with big wickets early in the innings. Back her to continue doing her good work with the ball and place a decent stake on her.

Kirstie Gordon to be Trent Rockets Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kairstie Gordon has been the pick of the bowlers for the Rockets this season, with five wickets from five innings at an economy rate of 7.72. Her left-arm spin often bamboozles batters, and that makes her an underrated but reliable betting pick.