Facts: One of the most prolific run-scorers in women’s cricket, Meg Lanning has racked up 8049 runs at an average of 37.26 and a strike rate of 120.2

In Women’s T20s, Kapp has managed 302 wickets at an average of 19.3 and an economy rate of 5.6

Shabnim Ismail has taken 123 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 18.62 and a strike rate of 5.77

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Chance of Winning

Oval Invincibles Women, with one win from their first three outings, will be keen to find consistency and push up the table. Skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill provides stability at the top, Meg Lanning offers world-class reliability with the bat, and Alice Capsey’s aggressive stroke play and handy off-spin add a dynamic edge. Amanda-Jade Wellington’s crafty leg-spin remains a key weapon in their bowling arsenal, giving the Invincibles the balance to challenge any side.

Welsh Fire Women, yet to open their account after three defeats, will be desperate to spark a turnaround. Captain Tammy Beaumont’s composure and class at the top will be crucial while Sophia Dunkley’s attacking flair and Hayley Matthews’ explosive all-round game provide the Fire with match-winning potential. Jess Jonassen’s control and wicket-taking threat with the ball will be central to their hopes of upsetting the hosts.

OVI-W’s chance of winning is 67%

WEF-W’s chance of winning is 33%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Betting Tips

Back Meg Lanning to deliver once again. Lanning is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Alice Capsey’s explosive batting has come in handy for the side and we can benefit from it by betting a substantial amount on her. For Welsh Fire, Tammy Beaumont is a reliable run-scorer while Hayley Matthews’ all-round skills make her a constant threat. So don’t forget to have a decent stake on them.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted 34 Women’s T20 matches, with the batting first teams winning 18 games as compared to 14 wins by the chasing sides. However, captains have shown an incredible propensity to bowl first at the venue, having done that 27 out of 34 times.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 19% chance of precipitation in the match between Oval Invincibles-Women and Welsh Fire-Women.

Oval Invincibles Women Player List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Paige Scholfield, Joanne Gardner, Phoebe Franklin, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tash Farrant, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers, Rachel Slater, Kalea Moore

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Sophia Smale Bowler

Oval Invincibles Women Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women have won one game and lost a couple of matches already in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025.

Welsh Fire Women Player List

Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont (c), Georgia Elwiss, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Emily Windsor, Katie George, Freya Davies, Shabnim Ismail, Katie Levick, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Charley Phillips, Beth Langston

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Georgia Elwiss Batter Jess Jonassen All-rounder Sarah Bryce Wicket-Keeper Emily Windsor All-rounder Katie George Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Katie Levick Bowler

Welsh Fire Women Team Form

Welsh Fire Women have lost all three games in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred 2025, sitting at the bottom of the table.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles Women have played three games against Welsh Fire Women, with the former winning one game as compared to two wins by the latter.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Meg Lanning, and Alice Capsey headline the top order for Oval Invincibles Women, giving them a formidable platform in the powerplay. With a combined strike rate of 160 across the first six overs this season, they’ve shown a clear appetite for quick starts. In 2024, Oval maintained an impressive average of 48 runs in the powerplay, making a bet on them coming out hard against Welsh Fire a well-backed option.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Great Britain Kennington Oval, London, null Oval Invincibles (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welsh Fire (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most prolific run-scorers in women’s cricket, Meg Lanning has racked up 8049 runs at an average of 37.26 and a strike rate of 120.2. She kicked off this year’s Hundred with a massive 85, then backed it up with a 56 against Manchester Originals, and now she is sitting at the top of the points table as the highest run-scorer.

Hayley Matthews to be Welsh Fire-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews has amassed 6979 runs in her T20 career, at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 113.5. She has been one of the most destructive batters for Welsh Fire in the Hundred, having scored 715 runs at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 117.21.

Oval Invincibles-W vs Welsh Fire-W Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp is the most celebrated bowler in the Oval Invincibles Women's side, having done quite well with the ball over the years. In Women’s T20s, Kapp has managed 302 wickets at an average of 19.3 and an economy rate of 5.6. His strike rate of 20.7 tells you why backing her is a good option.

Shabnim Ismail to be Welsh Fire-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shabnim Ismail has taken 123 wickets in her T20 career at an average of 18.62 and a strike rate of 5.77. In the Women’s Hundred alone, she has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.32 and she is easily the side’s best bowler. So backing her to do well in the upcoming match is an idea you can’t have enough of. So what are you waiting for?