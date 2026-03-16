Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Match Prediction
OVA
45%
Chance of Winning
LON
55%
Parimatch
Batery
The hundred
Kennington Oval
Facts:
- Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, having scored 268 runs at an average of 38.28 at a strike rate of 141.05
- Wong has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.28 at an economy rate of 7.82 in the 2025 season.
- Marizanne Kapp is the highest wicket-taker for Oval Invincibles Women in the ongoing season, having taken nine wickets at an average of 16.66 at an economy rate of 6.42
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning
Despite having a strong squad at their disposal, Oval Invincibles failed to make any early inroads, which ultimately cost them later on. A lot was expected from skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill, but she fizzled out pretty soon, and the bowlers didn’t reciprocate the batting effort of Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey. Can they turn it around in the upcoming match?
On the other hand, London Spirit, despite not hitting their peak yet, are more than average. Kira Chathli and Grace Harris have delivered the magic with the bat, and that uplifted their position in the tournament. Even with the ball, the likes of Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, and Eva Gray have made sure things are more even for them. So back them to deliver the goods and carry the momentum forward in their bid to make it to the playoffs.
- OVI-W’s chance of winning is 45%
- LNS-W’s chance of winning is 55%
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips
Bet on Meg Lanning. Despite Oval’s position on the table currently, Lanning is plundering runs at her will and is the tournament’s highest run-scorer this season. You can also bet on Grace Harris to deliver her magic. She sits in second position on the run-scoring chart and so we know how to maximise the returns from her. If you are looking for more options, look no further than Marizanne Kapp.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Oval Invincibles-W’s opening partnership over 22.5
London Spirit-W’s opening partnership over 18.5
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Match Toss Prediction
The Kennington Oval in London has hosted a total of 36 matches, with the batting first teams winning 19 games as compared to 15 wins by the chasing sides. However, captains have shown an extreme propensity to bowl first, having done that 28 times. The average first innings score at the venue is 142/7 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 156/7.
Weather Report
Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women in London.
Oval Invincibles-W Player List
Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Paige Scholfield
|
All-rounder
|
Jo Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Sophia Smale
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda Jade-Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Tash Farrant
|
Bowler
|
Phoebe Franklin
|
All-rounder
|
Daisy Gibb
|
Bowler
Oval Invincibles-W Team Form
Oval Invincibles Women have already been eliminated from the tournament after finding themselves in sixth position on the points table with eight points and an NRR of -0.620.
London Spirit-W Player List
Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack
Predicted Playing XI
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Kira Chathli
|
Batter
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Cordelia Griffith
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Issy Wong
|
Bowler
|
Rebecca Tyson
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Dean
|
Bowler
|
Eva Gray
|
Bowler
London Spirit-W Team Form
London Spirit Women have secured four wins in seven games in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, which have placed them at the fourth spot on the points table with 16 points at an NRR of +0.270.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Head-To-Head
Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women have faced each other eight times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former coming out on top in four occasions, as compared to three wins by London Spirit.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds
Oval Invincibles Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Even though Oval Invincibles have largely underperformed in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, there has been enough evidence to suggest that they are too good with the bat in the powerplay. With the likes of Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, and Lauren Winfield-Hill batting in the top three, this becomes a clear trend. They have a combined strike rate of 153 in the first 36 balls of the innings this season, so betting on them to repeat the same is not a bad idea.
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women
The hundred
Kennington Oval, null
Oval Invincibles
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
London Spirit
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters
Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)
Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, having scored 268 runs at an average of 38.28 at a strike rate of 141.05. That is crazy good, isn’t it? In her Women’s T20 career, Lanning has managed a total of 8140 runs at an average of 37 at a strike rate of 120.3. That is some record to be proud of. So go ahead and make a bet on her to do well.
Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)
Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 212 runs at an incredible average of 42.40 at a scarcely-believavle strike rate of 178.15. With two fifties in seven innings already, Harris has done well with the bat and she can deliver majestically in the upcoming matches as well. So what are you waiting for?
Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers
Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Marizanne Kapp is the highest wicket-taker for Oval Invincibles Women in the ongoing season, having taken nine wickets at an average of 16.66 at an economy rate of 6.42. In her T20 career, Kapp has taken 307 wickets at an average of 19.3 at a solid economy rate of 5.6. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take a bet on her.
Issy Wong to be London Spirit Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Issy Wong is one of the best bowlers in England currently and her success can be demonstrated by the fact that she is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Wong has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.28 at an economy rate of 7.82 in the 2025 season. So can you really not have a bet on it?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
London Spirit Women
- OVI-W to Win - 1.94 (Parimatch)
- LNS-W to Win - 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments