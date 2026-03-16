Facts: Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, having scored 268 runs at an average of 38.28 at a strike rate of 141.05

Wong has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.28 at an economy rate of 7.82 in the 2025 season.

Marizanne Kapp is the highest wicket-taker for Oval Invincibles Women in the ongoing season, having taken nine wickets at an average of 16.66 at an economy rate of 6.42

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Chance of Winning

Despite having a strong squad at their disposal, Oval Invincibles failed to make any early inroads, which ultimately cost them later on. A lot was expected from skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill, but she fizzled out pretty soon, and the bowlers didn’t reciprocate the batting effort of Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey. Can they turn it around in the upcoming match?

On the other hand, London Spirit, despite not hitting their peak yet, are more than average. Kira Chathli and Grace Harris have delivered the magic with the bat, and that uplifted their position in the tournament. Even with the ball, the likes of Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, and Eva Gray have made sure things are more even for them. So back them to deliver the goods and carry the momentum forward in their bid to make it to the playoffs.

OVI-W’s chance of winning is 45%

LNS-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Tips

Bet on Meg Lanning. Despite Oval’s position on the table currently, Lanning is plundering runs at her will and is the tournament’s highest run-scorer this season. You can also bet on Grace Harris to deliver her magic. She sits in second position on the run-scoring chart and so we know how to maximise the returns from her. If you are looking for more options, look no further than Marizanne Kapp.

Match Prediction Best Odds Oval Invincibles-W’s opening partnership over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch London Spirit-W’s opening partnership over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Match Toss Prediction

The Kennington Oval in London has hosted a total of 36 matches, with the batting first teams winning 19 games as compared to 15 wins by the chasing sides. However, captains have shown an extreme propensity to bowl first, having done that 28 times. The average first innings score at the venue is 142/7 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 156/7.

Weather Report

Accuweather predicts there is a 23% chance of precipitation in the match between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women in London.

Oval Invincibles-W Player List

Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater, Paige Scholfield, Phoebe Franklin, Kalea Moore, Daisy Gibb, Rebecca Odgers.

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-Keeper Meg Lanning Batter Alice Capsey Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Paige Scholfield All-rounder Jo Gardner All-rounder Sophia Smale All-rounder Amanda Jade-Wellington Bowler Tash Farrant Bowler Phoebe Franklin All-rounder Daisy Gibb Bowler

Oval Invincibles-W Team Form

Oval Invincibles Women have already been eliminated from the tournament after finding themselves in sixth position on the points table with eight points and an NRR of -0.620.

London Spirit-W Player List

Kira Chathli, Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Dani Gibson, Charli Knott, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Georgia Redmayne, Issy Wong, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Rebecca Tyson, Abi Norgrove, Kate Coppack

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-Keeper Kira Chathli Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Cordelia Griffith Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Rebecca Tyson Bowler Charlie Dean Bowler Eva Gray Bowler

London Spirit-W Team Form

London Spirit Women have secured four wins in seven games in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred 2025, which have placed them at the fourth spot on the points table with 16 points at an NRR of +0.270.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Head-To-Head

Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women have faced each other eight times in the Women’s Hundred, with the former coming out on top in four occasions, as compared to three wins by London Spirit.

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Betting Odds

Oval Invincibles Women to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Even though Oval Invincibles have largely underperformed in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, there has been enough evidence to suggest that they are too good with the bat in the powerplay. With the likes of Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, and Lauren Winfield-Hill batting in the top three, this becomes a clear trend. They have a combined strike rate of 153 in the first 36 balls of the innings this season, so betting on them to repeat the same is not a bad idea.

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Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Batters

Meg Lanning to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Meg Lanning is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of Women’s Hundred, having scored 268 runs at an average of 38.28 at a strike rate of 141.05. That is crazy good, isn’t it? In her Women’s T20 career, Lanning has managed a total of 8140 runs at an average of 37 at a strike rate of 120.3. That is some record to be proud of. So go ahead and make a bet on her to do well.

Grace Harris to be London Spirit Women’s best batter (Parimatch)

Grace Harris is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Women’s Hundred, having scored 212 runs at an incredible average of 42.40 at a scarcely-believavle strike rate of 178.15. With two fifties in seven innings already, Harris has done well with the bat and she can deliver majestically in the upcoming matches as well. So what are you waiting for?

Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be Oval Invincibles Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Marizanne Kapp is the highest wicket-taker for Oval Invincibles Women in the ongoing season, having taken nine wickets at an average of 16.66 at an economy rate of 6.42. In her T20 career, Kapp has taken 307 wickets at an average of 19.3 at a solid economy rate of 5.6. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take a bet on her.

Issy Wong to be London Spirit Women’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Issy Wong is one of the best bowlers in England currently and her success can be demonstrated by the fact that she is currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Wong has taken seven wickets at an average of 23.28 at an economy rate of 7.82 in the 2025 season. So can you really not have a bet on it?